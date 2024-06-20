Justin Timberlake goes viral on TikTok as DWI arrest turns into meme

After Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest, fans have taken to social media to share comical memes relating to him being under the influence.

Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons for a DWI (driving while intoxicated) on June 18 after he failed a field sobriety test.

Though he allegedly missed a stop sign and swerved between lanes, Timberlake told the arresting officer that he only had “one martini.”

He also said under his breath that his arrest was going to “ruin the tour.” Timberlake was referring to his ‘Forget Tomorrow’ world tour, which is set to begin on June 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

However, the officer responded in shock and asked him, “What tour?” as he was unaware that he had just pulled over one of the world’s most famous pop stars.

While Timberlake awaits his court hearing on July 26, fans of his have taken to TikTok and other social media outlets to troll him with memes featuring none other than himself.

In most memes, Timberlake can be seen dancing from side to side while posters write a caption from the officer’s POV, “Sir, I need you to walk in a straight line for me.”

In another viral meme trolling his DWI arrest, netizens used the *NSYNC lyrics, “It’s gonna be me,” after asking who would be the designated driver for the night.

Timberlake’s face then appears on the screen while he sings the song’s lyrics.

Despite his arrest, fans of Timberlake have expressed that they still support him. In the comments of another viral meme where he could be seen dancing inside a jail cell with the text overlay reading “Justin putting on a show for all the other inmates,” one fan said, “I still love him.”

Someone else agreed, “They could never make me hate you.”

Rapper Drake also had a viral meme made about him in April. After Metro Boomin’ made the ‘BBL Drizzy’ beat to mock Drake’s alleged Brazilian butt lift, TikTokers used the sound and created comical videos.

While many posters didn’t use the rapper’s actual face in their viral videos, the song was enough to get the point across that he’s, as Kendrick Lamar would say, just “not like us.”