What happened to Angry Reactions? Domestic violence charges explained

TikTok star Angry Reactions saw the internet turn against him after being arrested for domestic violence. Here is the ongoing saga explained.

Rising to internet stardom in 2022, 25-year-old Oneya Johnson quickly made a name for himself by posting humorous TikTok videos as ‘Angry Reactions.’

Offering uplifting messages and positive affirmations while wearing an angry expression, the TikToker amassed over 27 million followers before his online empire came crashing down.

On February 12, Angry Reactions was arrested on charges of domestic violence. While these have since been dropped, the accusations thrown between the TikToker and his former partner have continued online. Here is a timeline of all that has happened so far.

Why was Angry Reactions arrested?

On February 18, TMZ broke the news that Angry Reactions had been arrested five days prior by the Burbank Police Department after they got a call to a local Californian hotel.

The woman involved was Sierra, who also shares a child with Angry Reactions. The domestic dispute had allegedly begun as a verbal disagreement between the pair before things turned physical.

While medical aid was not required, Angry Reactions was booked on charges of domestic violence and quickly posted bail at $50,000.

He later took to YouTube to explain his side of the story in a video titled ‘addressing the allegations,’ claiming he had only acted in self-defense after being “attacked.”

Weeks later, Angry Reactions shared in a 12-second TikTok video on March 5 that he had been declared “not guilty” and that the case was “dismissed.”

While fans of the TikToker rejoiced, the story did not end there. Less than a week after announcing the verdict, Angry Reactions took to YouTube once more, this time revealing his plans to quit TikTok.

“I’m not doing the Angry Reactions content anymore. I can’t. It will just never be the same after all of this,” he said, dubbing the time after his arrest as “the worst week” of his life.

However, this didn’t stay true for long. On March 24, Sierra began posting “proof” of the domestic violence on TikTok, alleging Angry Reactions not only physically abused her but also threatened her with a gun and broke many of her belongings.

She also claimed that the case against the TikToker had only been dropped as she had decided not to press charges, rather than Angry Reactions being found “not guilty” as he had previously stated.

Angry Reactions responded by going against his prior words and returning to TikTok. Going live, the former internet celebrity broke down to his father on a phone call, continuing to profess his innocence and claiming any violence was the result of self-defense.

Viewers begged Angry Reactions to end the live, with clips quickly going viral online and some stating he did not seem “in the right headspace.”

Sierra has since posted another TikTok asking to be left alone, writing, “I’m done trying to get people to believe me. After all the pictures of bruises, broken items, and texts I posted so many people are calling me a liar and even threatening to hurt me themselves.”

Nonetheless, she said she would continue to do “everything” to prove her innocence if threats continued to come her way; “I am a victim. Now leave me alone.”

Angry Reactions’ TikTok account remains currently wiped of all content with no profile picture to show.