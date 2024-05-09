What does ‘BBL Drizzy’ mean? TikTok trend explained

Hip hop producer Metro Boomin has gone viral with his Drake diss-track ‘BBL Drizzy,’ and it quickly turned into TikTok’s latest dance trend. Here’s everything we know.

Rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been going back and forth since April 2024 with diss tracks levying allegations of abuse, grooming, and more from both parties.

Drake’s release of ‘Push Ups’ hit out at hip hop producer Metro Boomin, telling the man to “use some drums.” So, Metro responded with ‘BBL Dizzy,’ a beat sampling comedian King Willonius’ track that shares the same name. The original song is a joke made by King Willonius, as it claims that Drake has had a Brazillian Butt Lift surgery.

Metro upped the ante by giving fans online the ability to record their own rap for a chance to win a beat made by Metro. Users across social media have done just that, but those less rap-inclined have taken to TikTok to dance to the now-viral sound.

Language learning app Duolingo was among the first to “throw it back” to the BBL Drizzy beat, posting a video of the mascot dancing on one of their alternate channels.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 5k views and over 6,000 comments.

Sister Mary Blaze uploaded a video of her eloquently moving around her home, posing and dancing in the progress.

Her video has gone mega-viral, nearing 10M views and over 14,000 comments.

“This and the Duolingo one are the best,” one user commented.

Another said: “What a wild time to be alive.”

Outside of viral dance videos, others have taken to re-creating the song with different instruments, while others are adding to the viral snippet.

TikToker hg.harp amassed over 40,000 views with her rendition of BBL Drizzy on the harp, with many taking to the comments with their thoughts.

“If someone did a harp diss of me I would wrap it up,” one user replied.

Tim Henson, guitarist for Prog Rock band Polyphia, uploaded a clip showing off his skills as he added his own sound to the existing song.

That video is nearing 1M views and has over 1,500 comments from adoring fans.

“The guitar riff to BBL Drizzy is dastardly work,” one user replied.

Another said: “I’ve never heard a diss in Polyphia form.”

BBL Drizzy isn’t the only part of this ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that’s gaining the attention of influencers, either. Twitch stars Ludwig and QTCinderella alongside the likes of Elon Musk and Rick Ross have all spoken about it on social media.

YouTubers are saying that the ongoing beef is making them “life-changing” amounts of money, too, thanks to Kendrick Lamar and Drake removing copyright from all the songs.