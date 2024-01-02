Real-life “chainsaw man” goes viral terrorizing neighborhood at 2AM

A terrifying real-life “chainsaw man” was arrested after a wild 2 AM stand-off with police captured on TikTok.

Living downtown in a big city has its pros and cons. While you might be close to all sorts of amenities and stores, you can also get woken up by wild chainsaw-wielding men.

That’s exactly what happened in Omaha, Nebraska when a TikToker was woken up by a man revving up a chainsaw as he walked down the street in the dead of night.

Article continues after ad

In the footage, ‘ethaneharrison’ filmed from his apartment as the man let his chainsaw lie on the ground as he walked forward, sawing into the road before running into an apartment complex.

Article continues after ad

Chainsaw-wielding man apprehended after wild police altercation

A few moments later, the TikToker filmed as multiple police cars pulled up with their sirens on.

“Classic hostage situation,” he captioned that portion of the video. Eventually, cops entered the building and walked out with the now-handcuffed chainsaw man and escorted him toward the back of a vehicle.

Article continues after ad

Users in the comments were amazed by the footage and praised the TikToker for filming the whole situation, which has since been viewed over four million times.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Kudos to the camera man who documented start to finish,” one wrote.

“The weirdest part for me was when he casually opened the door like nothing crazy was happening,” another joked.

Article continues after ad

The clip also surfaced on Reddit where posters were amazed at how many officers showed up to deal with the chainsaw man.

Article continues after ad

“They sent the whole police department?” one remarked.

It’s not clear what the man was charged with or if he’s back on the street, but that hasn’t stopped ethaneharrison from continuing to document weird happenings going on outside his building.

For more viral TikTok news, keep it locked to Dexerto.