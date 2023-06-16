TikToker Icy Wyatt arrest footage released and shows him being tackled by police

The police body cam footage from the arrest of TikToker Icy Wyatt has been released, showing Wyatt Yeager resisting arrest after being in a fight with another driver at a Chic-Fil-A parking lot.

TikToker Icy Wyatt, real name Wyatt Yeager, was arrested on March 28, 2022, after a dispute with police and other witnesses.

Police reports stated that Wyatt, who has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok, was driving erratically before stopping his car in the middle of the road in Sunrise, Florida. Two people reportedly told him to move his car, which set him off, according to TMZ.

The arguments then moved to a Chic-Fil-A parking lot, where both parties exited their vehicles and began to argue. Wyatt then allegedly went into his glove box, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at them.

According to the report, one of the alleged victims turned back to get in the car, prompting Wyatt to strike them in the back of the head with the gun, before leaving the scene.

The police officer’s bodycam footage from the incident in 2022 has now been released to the public.

The 16-minute-long video shows police officers speaking to the victims and witnesses of the argument. They then ask where Wyatt had gone, only to find out he’d left the scene.

But as Wyatt drives a recognizable pink Mercedes, officers find him leaving his house later that day.

“Put your hands out the window,” officers tell the TikTok star. “Get out of the car.”

Wyatt replies: “Don’t you know who I am?”

As he later gets out of the car, he fails to lie on the ground, as the officers tell him to do. This results in Wyatt being tackled from behind and searched before being handcuffed.

The TikTok star continuously questions the officers about their actions. When they later get to the station, he continues to question them and refuse to take off his jewelry before going to jail.

Even though he’s seen kicking one officer, when he gets into the car for the final time with a female officer, his attitude changes and he quickly showers her with compliments and tells her she could be doing “so much better” with her life.

He was jailed on charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of battery on an officer, and one count of resisting arrest.

Wyatt pleaded not guilty to all five counts he was charged with and is still awaiting his court date.

Wyatt has yet to give his side of the story to the public

As the news of his arrest broke last year, Wyatt quickly released a statement on his TikTok – which was very different from the police reports.

In his statement video on his TikTok, Wyatt argued: “The rumors are not true.”

He went on to say that the police had been in the wrong, but couldn’t say much else as he was seeking legal action. Because of this, he is unable to tell the story.

Now, as the body cam footage was released, Wyatt made another statement, claiming he’d wanted to release the footage himself.

“People are just saying the nastiest thing without knowing the backstory at all, and I know my real fans know my backstory,” he said.