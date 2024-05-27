Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd arrested for reckless driving in Florida

Franky ‘KodiyakRedd’ Venegas, also known as one half of the Island Boys, was arrested for reckless driving in Florida.

On May 25, 2024, TMZ reported that Island Boys’ Franky ‘KodiyakRedd’ Venegas was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for reckless driving and “other offenses.”

Details about what Venegas actually did to be charged with these crimes are unknown as of writing, but TMZ says they’ve reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for information.

The report says that KodiyakRedd was hit with three different charges. Operating without a valid driver’s license, false ID, and reckless driving.

Before being taken to the local jail, Kodiyak uploaded a clip to his Instagram Stories. “I’m going to jail for no f**kin reason, bruh,” he said in the now-deleted upload. The social media star followed up hours later with another post revealing that he’d been released from jail.

He’s shared several other short clips to his Instagram Story since being released but hasn’t addressed the situation that had him placed in jail over the weekend. We’ll be sure to update this article if he does.

This isn’t the first time Redd has been jailed in Fort Lauderdale. Back in May 2023, he was arrested for alleged domestic violence against his then girlfriend. The charges were dropped 10 days later.

Instagram: kodiyakredd

Since going viral on TikTok back in 2021 thanks to their iconic song ‘I’m an Island Boy’, rap duo and twin brothers ‘The Island Boys’ have continued to maintain a sizable following on social media.

The brothers later revealed that they thought the song was “trash” before it went viral. It received 24 million views on YouTube in the two and a half years since it was uploaded, so it’s safe to say fans are still enjoying the viral song.

KodiyakRedd and his brother FlyySoulja have even garnered a reaction from celebrities like Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. The two hosted a New Year’s Eve show together on Peacock where they reacted to the Island Boys, describing them as “two goofballs in a pool.”