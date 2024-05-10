TikToker Bryanthediamond charged with driving under influence & hit and run

TikToker Bryanthediamond has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.

TikToker Bryanthediamond has amassed over six million followers on TikTok and receives millions of views each day thanks to multiple videos a day where he shares his thoughts on what’s going on in the world and his life.

Just recently, he shared his thoughts about trying to charge his electric car as well as the viral trend of people getting certificates to become veneer techs.

On May 8, 2024, Bryan was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident that caused damage in Osceola County, Florida.

Article continues after ad

According to an error when you click on his name on the Osceola County website, the TikToker is no longer in custody.

“These online listings will only show details for inmates currently booked within the Osceola County Jail. If the inmate has been released or their record expunged, they will no longer appear on this website,” it reads.

Article continues after ad

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety, if this is Bryan’s first time driving under the influence, the TikToker could be facing six months in jail. If found guilty of the other charges, the punishment could be even more severe.

Article continues after ad

The news quickly spread across social media, including the TikTok gossip subreddit where many took to share their thoughts on the arrest.

“Holy sh*t so he got into an accident and left the scene as well? AND resisted arrest? Jfc,” one user replied.

Another commented: “He will probably act like it isn’t that big of a deal and he was somehow set up lmao.”

This news comes just after YouTube streamer ‘VP’ went viral after broadcasting herself driving under the influence, and accidentally running over a pedestrian before promptly ending stream.

At the time of writing, Bryan has not commented on the arrest but we will be sure to update this article if he does.

Article continues after ad