Justin Timberlake shuts off Instagram comments after Britney Spears autobiography backlash

Justin Timberlake shut off his Instagram comments after backlash regarding Britney Spears’s autobiography.

Justin Timberlake has faced a torrent of angry comments following the release of Britney Spears’ new memoir. In this tell-all book, she accused Justin of cheating on her, among other things.

“There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me… Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it.”

She also says that Timberlake encouraged her to get an abortion when she fell pregnant: “I always expected us to have a family together one day… But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Spears also mentions that Timberlake eventually ended their relationship via text message, before going on to paint himself as the victim in his song ‘Cry Me a River’, in which he talks about Spears’ cheating.

The backlash has been so great that it’s led Timberlake to shut off his Instagram comments. His X/Twitter account is live, however, and filled with accusations.

Following a recent post from the singer, one user commented: “You ruined Britney…You can’t blame your age at the time; because you were old enough to know right and wrong. We all know Britney didn’t cheat on you. You cheated on your wife. I’m glad the truth is coming out. You’ve only ever cared about yourself.”

Another states plainly: “You wanted everyone to grow. We grew to despise you.” Some are more venomous, with user NATA GAL writing: “You’re such an asshole. You are despicable and talentless. You ruined a woman’s life and killed a child. Disgusting excuse for a human being.”

Justin Timberlake, who celebrated his 10-year wedding anniversary with actress Jesica Biel during the time of the allegations, is yet to respond.