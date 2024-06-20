ImDontai pops off after fan signals to him at Kendrick Lamar Pop Out concert

Streaming star ‘ImDontai’ successfully got a viewer to wave at him as they attended Kendrick Lamar’s viral Pop Out concert that was broadcasted live on Twitch.

On June 19, rap legend Kendrick Lamar and other famous figures in the music biz like Dr Dre, Tyler the Creator, YG, and more hopped on stage for a live performance that united Los Angeles at the Kia Forum in celebration of Juneteenth.

While the concert included several legendary moments — like Kendrick performing ‘They Not Like Us’ live for the very first time and even adding a new verse to ‘Euphoria’ — one particular segment of the concert is taking Twitch by storm.

Article continues after ad

Enter ImDontai, a prominent online entertainer with nearly 2 million followers on Twitch, who had a fan that was attending the Pop Out concert while he watched the performance on his own broadcast.

As fans filled up the Forum, the viewer notified Dontai he was at the event and in full view of the cameras. Dontai asked the fan to wave at him with his phone’s flashlight — and although there was a slight delay in the broadcast, he was able to follow his instructions, waving his phone back and forth just as Dontai had instructed.

Article continues after ad

Dontai popped off in excitement at being able to connect with one of his fans in real time at such a massive event, despite being hundreds of miles away from each other.

Article continues after ad

The interaction went viral across social media, earning the title of “wholesome moment” from fans who were quick to clip Dontai’s stream and share it online.

“This is how you know you made it,” one user wrote.

“Having enough pull to have someone in your stream while at a concert is actually insane,” another said.

It’s safe to say that Dontai was an overall fan of the concert — especially judging by his reaction when Tyler the Creator walked out onstage.

The performance is the talk of the town online as rap fans fill up social media with their favorite moments from the Pop Out show, further cementing Kendrick Lamar as one of the industry’s best talents after emerging as the victor of his viral beef with Drake.

Article continues after ad