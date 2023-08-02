TikToker Icy Wyatt re-arrested for assault charges as he awaits trial

Popular TikToker Icy Wyatt has been arrested once again as he awaits trial after assaulting a stranger and threatening them with a gun.

TikToker Icy Wyatt, real name Wyatt Yeager, was arrested on March 28, 2022, after a dispute with police and other witnesses.

Police reports stated that Yeager, who has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok, was driving erratically before stopping his car in the middle of the road in Sunrise, Florida. Two people reportedly told him to move his car, which set him off, according to TMZ.

The arguments then moved to a Chic-Fil-A parking lot, where both parties exited their vehicles and began to argue. Yeager then allegedly went into his glove box, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at them.

One of the alleged victims then turned back to get in the car, prompting Yeager to strike them in the back of the head with the gun before leaving the scene.

In June 2023, the police’s body cam footage was released, which showed Wyatt being tackled and arrested at his home in Florida.

Yeager appeared in court on 28 July, NBC reported, where a judge ruled that Yeager would remain in jail until his trial due to an additional warrant that he received after being given a bond in 2022.

The TikToker will appear in court again on Thursday 7 September, when his trial for the assault charges against him is expected to begin.

Icy Wyatt made a TikTok about going to jail

On July 23, just days before his first appearance in court, Yeager posted a TikTok video of him using the AI ‘aged’ filter to show what he could look like when he gets older.

As he posed for the camera, he wrote on the video: “When you find out you’re going to jail and gonna look like this when you get out.”

He also captioned the post: “I’m being so dramatic lmaooooo.”

Despite the serious topic, fans didn’t seem to take what Yeager told them seriously as they all joked about the video in the comments.

One person wrote: “How long you going for, damn lol.”

Another said: “This just took me out.”

“This violated you lol,” a third person wrote.