Justin Timberlake “wins the internet” after revealing mispronounced word that haunts him

Justin Timberlake revealed on TikTok what word he mispronounced in the past that still haunts him to this day, and fans think he “wins the internet” for his response.

Mixed in with the billion monthly users on TikTok are a wide variety of celebrities, many of which join in on various trends to stay connected with their audience.

Justin Timberlake joined back in July 2022, becoming the fourth *NSYNC member to join the platform at that time.

The boy-band star recently revealed what word he mispronounced in the past that still haunts him in present day, and fans love his answer.

Justin Timberlake answer is a summertime meme

On September 17, 2023, Justin duetted another TikToker that asked the question “What’s a word that you mispronounced one time and it still haunts you to this day?”

“Uh… me.” Timberlake replied.

For those not in the know, in the NSYNC song “It’s gonna be me,” Timberlake’s singing sounds like he’s saying “It’s gonna be May” and has been used as a meme to celebrate the beginning of May every summer.

Users quickly took to the comments to share their reaction to the video, with nearly 20,000 TikTokers doing so.

“It will forever mbe “Mayyyyyyyy,” one user replied.

Another said: “‘It’s gunna be may,’ will be in our lives forever.”

“I actually forgot he is saying “me” I now just think it’s “mayyy” like it’s gonna be may. Hahahha,” a third viewer commented.

This video from Justin comes just a week after the pop-star and the rest of *NSYNC reunited for the first time in years during the VMA Awards.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.