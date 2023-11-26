Police troll TikTok biker after arresting him for dangerous stunts

A TikToker whose account consisted of dangerous motorbike stunts has been thanked by police for supplying them with all the evidence needed for his arrest.

In today’s age of technology, it’s important to be aware of your ‘digital footprint’ and what you leave behind on the internet for others to see.

A man who regularly posted motorbike stunts on TikTok has just discovered the importance of one’s digital footprint after his account was used as evidence for his arrest.

23-year-old Kane Tilney was arrested by police in February on approximately 20 offenses, including dangerous driving, failing to wear a helmet, and driving without a license — and now the police have hilariously thanked him for the evidence on his TikTok.

Tilney regularly posted to his TikTok account, showing the young man recklessly hurling through Darlington on his motorbike. Clips show Tilney driving on the wrong side of the road, on pavement, and without a helmet.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Durham Police thanked Tilney for supplying the videos via TikTok; “A nuisance biker has been brought to justice – after he uploaded videos of his offending to social media. Kane Tilney helpfully kept his TikTok account updated with videos of himself riding dangerously in Darlington, making our job very easy indeed…”

With a “treasure trove” of evidence against him, Tiliney pleaded guilty to the charges on November 10. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, disqualified from driving for two years, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Durham Constabulary Kane Tilney’s digital footprint was ultimately his downfall.

Inspector Matt Plumb from the Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement, “Tilney is a prolific offender who has plagued the streets of Darlington with his dangerous and illegal riding.

“By filming himself committing these offenses and uploading them to TikTok, he clearly thought he was above the law and could do what he liked — but it ultimately led to his downfall.”

