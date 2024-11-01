Kick streamer captures moment car plows into multiple people at illegal Halloween event

A Halloween night in Anaheim turned into a nightmare live on Kick when a car plowed into multiple people at an illegal street racing event.

On Halloween night, Kick streamer ‘conner’ was among a crowd of costumed people attending a “Takeover” event.

Takeovers are when people gather at a parking lot or intersection to show off their driving ability when it comes to drifting, doing donuts, and other tricks.

At 2AM on Halloween night, a driver was drifting around a group of people and ended up slamming into them, causing a wave of bodies to go flying.

Kick/conner The driver hit multiple people and reportedly fled the scene.

Conner, who was streaming on Kick, caught the moment on stream and was devestated with the carnage he witnessed.

“Oh no!” he cried, rushing towards the chaos. “Oh, no no no!”

Multiple others, including someone in a Winnie the Pooh costume tried to help, but the car continued and appeared to crush someone underneath it.

“There’s still a guy under it bro. There’s still a guy under it!” someone yelled out.

Amid the chaos, attendees began to jump onto the car and attempt to damage it, but as they did so, Conner and many others left the scene.

Instagram Conner explained why he was banned.

The streamer was ultimately banned from the platform and explained in an Instagram post that he was hit with a week-long suspension for “graphic violence.”

“That clip was f**ked,” he said. “RIP to those that died and prayers to them and their family and the 5+ in hospital.”

However, a spokesperson for Anaheim Police hasn’t confirmed anyone died in the incident. They explained that two 19-year-old pedestrians were taken to hospital and are “in a stable condition at this time.”

Instagram The police haven’t reported any deaths at the event.

These takeover events have proven to be quite a headache and California Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to crack down on these “reckless, criminal activities” with new legislation to increase penalties.

“We are sending a clear message to anyone considering participating in or attending a sideshow: stricter penalties are in place, including the potential loss of your vehicle,” he said.

Police say no one has been taken into custody so far, and the driver fled the scene on foot.