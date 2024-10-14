Saturday Night Live mocks Jack Doherty’s viral McLaren crash that led to Kick ban

Jack Doherty’s viral McLaren crash that led to him getting banned on Kick has made its way into a Saturday Night Live skit.

On October 5, 2024, Jack Doherty was driving his McLaren down the highway in the rain when he lost control of the high-dollar supercar and wrecked it into the guard rail.

The accident left his cameraman bloodied and Jack’s channel was almost immediately banned from Kick. It was later revealed to be a permanent suspension, and the accident prompted quite a few reactions from big-name influencers.

Kick star xQc called the situation “diabolical” and slammed the “braindead” influencer, while others like 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot said Jack deserves jail time after realizing he was on his phone when the accident took place.

On October 12, Saturday Night Live mocked the influencer’s viral accident in its “Weekend Update” news skit with comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che.

“A YouTube star totaled his $200,000 McLaren after he live-streamed himself texting while driving in the rain. Even more tragic, he survived,” said comedian Colin Jost.

(Segment starts at 0:29 in video)

The clip quickly made its way around social media, where many shared their thoughts about the SNL host’s comments.

“This is the first funny thing to come out of SNL,” one user commented.

“I’m glad they didn’t say his name,” said another.

“They actually went harder than I thought they would be allowed to,” a third replied.

Since the accident and Kick ban, Jack Doherty has found himself streaming on Twitch. At the time of writing, Jack’s streams have averaged 132 viewers and last less than five minutes at a time.

It’s unknown whether Kick will ever consider letting the influencer back on the platform, but Adin Ross said he would make it happen if Doherty paid him $300,000.