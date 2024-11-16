Jack Doherty responds after being accused of viewbotting his wedding Twitch stream

Jack Doeherty has addressed the Twitch viewbotting allegations during his wedding stream after criticism from fans.

On November 15, controversial streamer Jack Doherty tied the knot with fellow YouTuber McKinley Richardson. The couple, who dated in 2023, got engaged earlier this year.

Doherty livestreamed their wedding on Twitch for nearly five hours. However, fans have since taken to X to accuse him of viewbotting, a practice where bots are used to artificially boost viewership or follower counts on social media.

In one viral post with over 10 million views, user yoxics wrote, “Jack Doherty has been caught view botting on Twitch with 3 active chatters while having 17k viewers.”

Doherty replied under the post, saying, “I don’t use Twitch chat I have a deal with [Parti] so I only read that chat so no one types in Twitch.”

As more people criticized the content creator, he made a video to address the allegations. “I see on Twitter everyone’s saying I’ve been viewbotting,” he began. “I just got married today. I’m sorry that people add views to my stream, and there’s nothing I can do about it. Big whoop.”

He continued, “And then everyone saying I don’t have a lot of chatters in my Twitch thing, it’s because I have a deal with Parti dot com, so I tell everyone to chat in the Parti dot com chat. Because that’s the only chat I read.”

Addressing his critics, the streamer added, “But I got married today, fudge all the haters. You guys are broke at the end of the day, so you guys really can’t be talking!”

Despite his statements, the backlash didn’t stop. “Ngl sounds like something someone viewbotting would say,” one person wrote. “Like to follow ratio ain’t mathing,” another said. “For sure viewbotting bro,” a third added.

This comes after Jack Doherty was mocked by Kai Cenat, after the Twitch star tricked him into donating 300 gifted subs by hinting at a potential collaboration.