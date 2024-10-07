Adin Ross demands huge payment from Jack Doherty to get unbanned on Kick after car crash

Internet star Adin Ross is demanding a huge cash payment from Jack Doherty to get unbanned on Kick after he crashed his $200k McLaren during an IRL stream.

On October 5, 2024, Jack Doherty was IRL streaming while driving his McLaren 520s supercar down the highway in the rain.

He suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby guard rail. Doherty got out of the car to assess the damage and told his battered and bloody cameraman to continue filming.

Jack was banned from the platform shortly after the accident, with many users across social media reporting that it was indefinite.

Kick co-owner Adin Ross confirmed it was indefinite during his stream after the incident, but gave Doherty one way to get unbanned from the Stake-owned platform.

“Yo Jack, just remember buddy. Now you’re really gonna have to pay me $200k if you want to get unbanned on Kick. I’m just letting you know right now, you wanna get unbanned on Kick? You’re really gonna have to pay.” he said before taking a second to think about the situation.

“300k. You gotta give me 300k cash if you want to get unbanned on Kick. If not, you’re indefinitely suspended. Go to Twitch and get banned.”

Adin Ross also hit out at the streamer for putting his cameraman in danger.

“I was really upset that his cameraman got injured, and he put the f**king camera in the cameraman’s face and said ‘get the angles.’” he said. “Somebody find me that cameraman and tell him I’m going to make it right.”

Adin wasn’t the only creator to speak out against Jack Doherty after his accident. Fellow Kick streamer xQc called him “braindead,” while 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot demanded he get demonetized across every platform.

That’s not all that happened on Kick over the weekend, either. Rapper Kodak Black started his first stream on the platform by showing his car burning to the ground – shocking viewers on Kick and across social media.