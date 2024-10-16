Police ticket Jack Doherty for using phone while driving in $200K McLaren crash

Just days after getting banned from Kick after crashing his $200k McLaren, Jack Doherty was met with a ticket for using his phone while driving.

On October 5, 2024, Jack Doherty was driving his $200,000 McLaren 520s on a rainy highway during an IRL stream when he lost control of the supercar.

After sliding across the road and totaling his car by hitting the guard rail, Doherty was permanently banned from Kick.

The accident quickly garnered a reaction from some of the internet’s biggest names, with xQc calling the influencer “braindead” and 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot saying he needs jail time.

Many were left wondering if Jack would face any legal issues after the crash went viral online. In a video on October 14, he shared that a cop arrived at his house with a ticket in hand.

The citation is for “wireless communication while driving,” and the Florida Highway Patrol deputy made it clear it was because of the viral clips on social media.

(Topic starts at 0:59 in the video)

However, Jack maintained that the video was “cut up” and that he wasn’t on his phone when the accident took place.

“They cut it up, I wasn’t on my phone. I have the original clip, I wasn’t on my phone,” he said. “Innocent until proven guilty, I guess.”

Since getting banned on Kick, Doherty has found his way over to Twitch for his live-stream content. He’s only gone live a few times since the switch, with each broadcast lasting just minutes.

He’s continued uploading on his YouTube channels too, where he has 14M subscribers on his main channel and just over 1M on another.

The YouTuber’s viral crash was mocked during a Saturday Night Live skit on October 12, where comedian Colin Jost reported the news of his accident.