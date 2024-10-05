Jack Doherty banned on Kick after crashing his McLaren while on his phone

Controversial streamer Jack Doherty got banned on Kick shortly after crashing his McLaren while using his phone during a livestream.

Jack Doherty is a popular Kick streamer who’s faced several controversies throughout his career, including his bodyguard being sued for assault, allegations of using a racial slur, and hosting a fight club where a man knocked out a woman.

Now, he’s under fire again after crashing his car while using his phone during a livestream, which led to his ban on Kick.

Article continues after ad

During the stream, the 20-year-old was seen reading the chat on his phone while speeding his new McLaren on a watery road. He then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail, exclaiming, “Oh no! No!”

After getting out, Jack filmed the completely destroyed car, and revealed his camera guy, who had been in the passenger seat, bleeding from his face.

“Bro, my whole f**king car, bro. No f**king way,” he said while filming the wreckage. “Oh my gosh, there’s no f**king– Michael, here,” he added, handing the camera to the cameraman and asking him to film while he stood next to the car.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The ambulance arrived shortly after, and no one was seriously injured. However, Jack’s Kick account was quickly banned for endangerment following the crash.

Many viewers slammed the streamer for his reckless driving. “I really hope his insurance gets this clip and denies any claim he tries to make saying it wasn’t his fault,” one person commented.

“Idiot could have killed someone. Don’t use your phone and drive in any conditions good or bad,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Speeding in the rain, and distracted by your phone, that’s a hell of a combo. Hope the passenger was ok and no one else got hurt,” someone else said.

This comes after Jack horrified viewers by hitting baseballs off the roof of a building, with many pointing out that he could have injured someone walking or driving on the street below.