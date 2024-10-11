Jack Doherty moves to Twitch after Kick permaban for crashing McLaren

Controversial streamer Jack Doherty has switched to Twitch after he was permanently banned on Kick for crashing his McLaren while looking at his phone.

On October 11, Jack Doherty went live on Twitch for the first time for a short five-minute broadcast, just under a week after totaling his McLaren and leaving his cameraman bloodied.

“Live on Twitch,” he tweeted, announcing he had found a new streaming home.

In the stream, Doherty said that he “doesn’t feel the same” without his Kick viewers and asked for advice on how to avoid being banned on Twitch.

“How do I stay good?” he pondered. “How do I not get banned on Twitch like I did on [Kick]? How do I stay okay here?”

The 21-year-old further added that he would “hopefully” be unbanned on Kick. The platform’s co-owner, Adin Ross, claimed that Doherty would need to pay him a whopping $300,000 to have his ban revoked.

“You gotta give me 300k cash if you want to get unbanned on Kick. If not, you’re indefinitely suspended. Go to Twitch and get banned,” Ross demanded in an October stream.

Doherty’s move to Twitch comes just days after he went live on TikTok and ‘begged’ for donations, urging viewers to send him gifts, only to be mocked by social media users.

For his part, the banned creator did end up surprising his cameraman with his dream gift – a luxury jet ski – to compensate for involving him in the crash and then forcing him to stream the aftermath, even while he was injured.

Given Doherty’s streaming antics that have made him famous, it’s not clear how long Twitch will let him on the platform, especially if he tries similar stunts from his Kick broadcasts.

He noted that he will be streaming on Twitch again following this October 11 test run, so we’ll have to find out just what he has planned content-wise and if he can stay in Twitch’s good graces.