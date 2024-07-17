Tekken 8 executive producer Katsuhiro Harada penned a tweet that’s leaving the fighting game community convinced a Mortal Kombat guest character is on the horizon.

It’s not uncommon for fighting games to feature the occasional guest character in their rosters. In fact, Street Fighter 6 is getting two fighters from SNK’s Fatal Fury series this season, as announced at Summer Game Fest in June.

However, some fans are speculating that another major fighting game franchise is also about to undergo an unexpected collaboration thanks to a tweet from Tekken 8’s executive producer, Katsuhiro Harada.

On July 16, Harada published a tweet that referenced a catchphrase from one of Mortal Kombat’s most iconic characters, Scorpion: “Get over here!”

That’s not the only Mortal Kombat-related tweet Harada penned that day. He also responded to a player’s ban from Mortal Kombat 1, writing: “I represent the Mishima Zaibatsu, so I can control even the Mortal Kombat account… can I? Could I? If so, I can move between worlds in the Multiverse? Nice!”

Although no additional context was given, players instantly became convinced that Harada might be teasing an off-the-wall collaboration between Tekken and Mortal Kombat… especially given that EVO is only mere days away.

“I would laugh so hard (and also be so happy),” one user responded to the post.

“Hey, hold on a second. You can’t just toy with my feelings like that!” another said.

“MK x Tekken guest fighter?” another posed.

While Tekken has enjoyed a collaboration with Street Fighter in the past, it hasn’t yet hosted a Mortal Kombat crossover. However, with the likes of Street Fighter incorporating SNK characters in its Season 2 roster, it looks like the fighting game scene is about to enter a new era of crossovers.

EVO 2024 takes place this week, from July 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It’s known for being the biggest fighting game tournament in the world, where developers often show off trailers and teasers for new games and characters during the Sunday finals.

Although most major fighting game franchises have just released new fighters and trailers for upcoming releases, SNK still has a “few more characters” planned for KOF 15, which many fans expect will be teased at EVO.

For now, things are still very much up in the air, but players hope Harada’s tweet means a cool crossover with another big series.