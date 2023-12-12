How to play Tekken 8 Demo: Release date, platforms, game modes

Tekken 8, the brand new and upcoming title by Bandai Namco is set to release in January 2024. However, if you are new to the franchise and want to experience the world of Tekken 8 beforehand, a demo is on its way very soon.

Tekken 8 is the next interaction of the legendary fighting game that is set to push the franchise to new heights. The Unreal Engine 5 visuals accompanied by brand-new mechanics and elevated character design are set to keep players engaged for years in the future.

However, the game is still a month away from release, though the hype is increasing at a rapid rate. In case you want to quench your thirst for Tekken 8 for the time being, Bandai Namco is coming out with a demo very soon.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming Tekken 8 demo.

Tekken 8 demo will be available on December 14, 2023, if you own a PlayStation 5.

Xbox and PC users will need to wait until December 21, 2023.

Tekken 8 demo platforms

The Tekken 8 demo will be available across all major platforms including PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S. The demo and the game in the future will not be available on last-gen platforms.

It is also important to remember that the Tekken 8 demo will not have an online mode and can only be played offline.

How to play Tekken 8 demo

There is no pre-requisite to play the Tekken 8 demo. All you need to do is download it depending on the platform of choice. Once the game unlocks on the aforementioned dates, you can simply boot the game and start playing.

Tekken 8 demo game modes and characters

The game modes you will get access to in the Tekken 8 demo are:

Story: “The Dark Awakens” Chapter 1

Arcade Quest Chapter 1

Super Ghost Battle

Versus *Partial mode

Gallery *Partial mode

The characters you will get to play are Jin, Kazuya, Paul, and Nina. The stages you will have access to are Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, and Sanctum.

You will need 28 GB of free space on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC to play the game.

This is all you need to know so far about the Tekken 8 demo. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

