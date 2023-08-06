Raven & Azucena join the Tekken 8 roster in latest EVO 2023 reveal

Tekken 8 has received two new fighters, Raven and Azucena, as announced in a new trailer for the upcoming fighting game at EVO 2023. Here’s everything we know about the characters so far.

EVO 2023 is well underway, breaking records as the most-attended tournament in the event’s history thus far.

It’s no secret that this will be Tekken 7’s last hoorah at EVO, and players are more excited than ever to see how the competition shapes up at the world’s biggest fighting game tourney.

With Tekken 8 on the horizon, fans are also looking forward to some major reveals for the upcoming game — and they were not disappointed.

Raven & Azucena come to Tekken 8

On EVO Day 3, August 6, Bandai Namco unveiled two new upcoming fighters for Tekken 8: Raven and Azucena.

Players already had an inkling that these two would be joining the roster, thanks to an apparent leak on the official Bandai Namco EU website. Those leaks have come to fruition, with Raven returning to the series and Azucena joining the fight for the very first time.

Raven was first introduced to the series in Tekken 5, and has returned in every game since, aside from 7, which saw the introduction of Master Raven.

Raven is a mysterious fighter and a secret agent for the United Nations. He’s been a popular character in the Tekken franchise thanks to his cool demeanor, ninja-like design, and slick moveset.

Meanwhile, newcomer Azucena has a kit that sees her dancing around her opponent and dodging their offense with ease. She also has a number of kicks that have enough reach and power to push opponents right into a corner.

She also has a somewhat strange affinity for coffee? Either way, she’s the first completely new character to be revealed for Tekken 8.

All of that said, Tekken 8 still doesn’t have a release date nailed down, and there are likely more characters who have yet to be revealed.