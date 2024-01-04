Will Tekken 8 have in-game microtransactions?

Tekken 8 is set for release on January 26, 2024, across all major platforms and fans may wonder whether this game will have in-game microtransactions or not. Here is what we know.

2023 has been a great year for fighting games with Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 being hailed as the best entries in the installments. However, both titles suffer from an issue which is expensive in-game microtransactions.

It is now time for Tekken 8 to release and showcase what it has to offer to the franchise. While there is a lot of hype and belief surrounding the game‘s success, players are concerned if there will be any form of microtransactions within the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know regarding microtransactions in Tekken 8.

Bandai Namco Tekken 8 will not feature any microtransactions

Is Tekken 8 going to feature in-game microtransactions?

No, Tekken 8 will not have any form of in-game microtransactions. It will feature costumes and customization for its entire roster, but all of them will be free, although you may need to complete certain challenges to claim them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This does not mean, there won’t be any purchasable content as you can buy the Deluxe or Ultimate editions for an exclusive Gold costume and the Year 1 character pass. However, these purchases are not in-game. Instead, they’re the various editions that you need to buy from the store.

Article continues after ad

This is good news for Tekken 8 fans as there has been immense criticism surrounding microtransactions in Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1. Street Fighter 6’s costume 3 prices are abnormally high, and if you decide to buy it for every character in the game, it can go well over $100.

Article continues after ad

This is all we know so far about microtransactions in Tekken 8. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Tekken 8 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to play Tekken 8 beta | Tekken 8 crossplay & cross-progression | Tekken 8 PC requirements | Will Tekken 8 be on Nintendo Switch? | Tekken 8 characters: Every confirmed fighter | Does Tekken 8 have crossplay? | Tekken 8 Heat system explained