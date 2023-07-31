Tekken 8: Rage Art system explained

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test recently saw the light of day with players trying out the new mechanics the game has to offer. As such, one system that you might have come across was the Rage system.

Tekken 8 is an entry into the next generation of the franchise where it takes the legendary fighting game to the next level. The Unreal Engine 5 graphics combined with the brand-new systems in place is bound to provide an engrossing experience to the players.

The Closed Network Test was simply a taste of what it has to offer, but the game did showcase the core fighting systems in place. One such system that you will find is called the Rage Art mechanic.

The functioning of this Rage Art system has been discussed in the following section.

Bandai Namco Rage Art in Tekken 8 are supers that deal massive amounts of damage

What is Rage Art in Tekken 8

Rage Art is primarily your special ability or super that you can use to take down your enemy. This move deals massive damage and can one-shot an opponent if they are low enough. However, in order to activate Rage Art you need to enter the Rage state.

The Rage state gets activated once you reach below 25% health. Your health bar will start glowing with fiery flames and this is when you can use your Rage Art. This mechanic is immensely powerful and you must use it whenever you have an opportunity.

However, just like every move in Tekken 8, the Rage Art can also be blocked. Ideally, you want to use it after a hit confirm or as a whiff punish tool. If you simply press the input as soon as it becomes available, your Rage Art might get blocked.

If it gets blocked then you will have nothing available for a counter-play which can lead to a loss.

This concludes our guide for the Rage Art system in Tekken 8. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

