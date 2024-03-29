Tekken 8 patch 1.03.01 notes: Eddy Gordo arrives, Azucena & Dragunov nerfed, more

Tekken 8 is finally getting it’s first DLC character this patch in Eddy Gordo, along with a laundry list of balance adjustments and game system changes. Here are the full Tekken 8 patch 1.03.01 patch notes.

Though Tekken 8’s developers framed this patch as a fairly minor one balance-wise in preparation for the next patch having some big changes, there are dozens of buffs and nerfs here that will be noticeable for the average player. This patch is still huge.

King’s getting some changes, Azucena’s WR 3,2 is finally getting nerfed along with some of Dragunov’s most annoying moves, combo damage for many characters is getting cut across the board due to damage scaling interactions being adjusted, and a whole lot more.

Though it’ll take a while to figure out how all these changes shake up the tier list, there are sure to be at least a few characters whose placement moves around.

Here are the full patch notes for Tekken 8 patch 1.03.01:

Contents:

New in Tekken 8 for patch 1.03.01

Eddy Gordo’s coming to the game as the first DLC character! He’ll be available 72 hours earlier for those who have purchased the Year 1 Playable Character pass.

Additionally, a Tekken Fight Pass is being added to the game. This is your run-of-the-mill Battle Pass with a free track and a Premium tier with higher tier items. Daily and Weekly missions will also be added to coincide with this Battle Pass that allow players to progress via playing online matches. The price attached to this pass is unknown at this time.

There are also some new costume sets and other cosmetics coming with this patch.

Plugger’s Queue

You won’t find this in the official patch notes, but it was discussed on the Tekken Talk stream. Though players who leave matches, harass other players, or use hacks/exploits to win games are being banned, there’s a lighter punishment that’s being implemented to place those who rage quit games against each other.

Additionally, the match disconnect rate should be properly updated now to give players an idea of how often their opponent leaves matches to make an informed decision on whether or not they should accept the match.

Tekken 8 patch 1.03.01 will be coming out on April 1, 2024 at 3PM PST/6PM EST, but you won’t get to play it for a while after the update goes live.

Server maintenance will be pretty lengthy, going from 2:30PM PST/5:30PM EST all the way until 11PM PST/2AM EST.

You won’t be able to access any of the online content until servers go back up, but you’ll be able to test the character and mode changes locally or in training mode if you like.

Tekken 8 patch 1.03.01 Game Mechanic Changes

Training Mode

Fixed an issue where restarting did not resume from the appropriate standing position

Corrected some errors in frame data display, attack information display, combo display, etc.

In Defense in Training Mode, fixed an issue where, in some cases, a throw was not executed in its entirety when selected for the opponent to perform

Reviewed move selection in Punish Training Note: This change is bigger than it seems, with devs adjusting the suite of punish moves to give players better options on how to punish in certain scenarios.



Special Style

Corrected an issue where, in specific situations, certain characters were performing moves different from the intended ones.

Low Parry

Corrected an issue where certain characters couldn’t perform a low parry when inputting d,DF.

Tornado

When performing moves that cause Tornado, such as King’s b3 or Lili’s f4, adjusted so that instances in which stage gimmicks are not triggered are less likely.

When performing a Rage Art after hitting your opponent with a Tornado including a move near the wall, adjusted the collision detection between the wall and the character to reduce the likelihood of slipping through the opponent and whiffing.

Power Crush

Corrected an issue where the timing for being unable to break throws after using Power Crush differed from the rest of the roster for some characters.

Fixed instances where visual effects indicating that throws couldn’t be broken in certain situations were not appearing.

Throw Escapes

Fixed an issue in which it was not possible to break a throw when overlapping an opponent’s throw animation while holding 1 or 2.

Wall Breaks

Alleviated instances in which animations weren’t working properly in certain conditions.

Stage Breakables

The collision detection with the opponent during gimmick activation has been expanded upward, making it difficult to jump over the opponent. This change was made based on the ability to jump over opponents who perform side ukemi and get behind them.

For characters in a completely downed state, stage gimmicks will not activate until they get up. The adjustment was made to prevent unintended extended combos by hitting with specific attacks on characters in a downed state. However, additional delayed attacks at the end of a wall splat to avoid damage scaling, and King’s “Golden Headbutt,” are exceptions to this restriction. (Golden Headbutt allows for throw escapes, and opponents have means of evasion, hence it’s exempted.)

On Descent into Subconscious, an issue has been fixed where floor breaks were not occurring in specific situations.

Rage Art

Fixed an issue where the K.O. Confirmation was sometimes delayed when hitting the opponent with a Rage Art and reducing their health to zero.

Heat Engagers

In cases where striking attacks and throwing techniques clashed, the spec is that striking attacks would win out. However, when a Heat Engager and a throwing technique hit each other simultaneously at the exact same timing, the Heat Engager animation was not occurring. This issue has been corrected.

When the Heat Engager animation occurred, there were instances where the combo damage scaling multiplier was not correctly reset. The issue has been addressed.

Heat Burst

After hitting the opponent with a Heat Burst during an air combo, there were cases where the behavior of the air combo was not handled correctly when the opponent performed an ukemi immediately afterward. The issue has been fixed.

Heat Dash

The collision with the opponent upon hit was adjusted, and the issue of both characters getting too close to each other when activated near the wall was alleviated.

The orientation of the opponent upon hitting them while they are in a downed state has been adjusted, and the issue of inadvertently dashing in the opposite direction when activated near the wall has been alleviated.

The issue where Heat Dash for certain characters couldn’t be activated correctly when the Heat Timer was almost depleted has been fixed.

The issue where performing certain inputs resulted in unintended moves during both Heat Dash and when Heat is activated through a Heat Engager.

Heat Timer

Fixed an issue where the Heat Timer’s effect sometimes remained when advancing to the next round when in Heat state.

Stages

An issue where stage objects were appearing in front of the character in specific situations has been alleviated.

Fixed certain instances in which objects outside the stage weren’t displayed as intended.

Stages affected by these changes: Yakushima, Elegant Palace, Midnight Seige, Celebration on the Seine, Secluded Training Ground

Tekken 8 patch 1.03.01 Character-Specific Changes

Note: If you’re unfamiliar with Tekken notation, you can read the full patch notes with button prompts here.

Alisa

During Heat 2+3

Adjusted the tracking performance of the follow-up attacks after the first hit whiffs, mitigating the occurrence of whiffs of successive attacks after making contact.

fF4

Fixed an issue where the effect indicating a successful input for the damage boost by pressing 1 at a certain timing during the automatically triggered follow-up on hit was not displayed correctly.

bB1+4

Fixed an issue where the opponent’s attack could hit a launched arm.

During Destructive Form f2,1,2

Fixed an issue where, when only the second hit of “During Destructive Form f2” landed as a counter hit, the subsequent attacks were not consistently landing as consecutive hits.

Also addressed a situation where all hits were unconditionally landing consecutively in specific circumstances

Asuka

f2

Adjusted the opponent’s collision when this attack hits near a wall, preventing the phenomenon where characters would clip into each other and their positions would swap.

Azucena

During Heat 2+3

Adjusted the opponent’s collision detection to make it less likely for positions to swap when pushing the opponent into the corner and making them block.

WR 3,2

The duration of the first attack has been reduced by 3 Frames

Revised so that the second attack is not executed after the first attack whiffs Note: What these changes essentially mean is that this move is easier to sidestep, and players are rewarded for properly punishing it. Before this change, the follow up 2 attack would track, making sidestepping and properly punishing this move incredibly difficult. This move will still be oppressive and fairly strong after these changes, but those who know how to counter it will have a bit more skill expression.



While crouching 1+2

To standardize the controls with other characters, changed to accept inputs from the 6th frame during crouching.

Bryan

During Heat 2+3 | uf3+4 | f,df,f2,4

Expanded the hitbox downward to reduce the occurrence of whiffing for certain moves Note: This and Bryan’s other changes are more than meets the eye. These bugfixes are huge for him and make it much easier to carry combos with these moves. They may not move Bryan up to S-Tier or anything, but they’re big buffs for experienced Bryan players.



uf2,2,2,4 | During Snake Eyes uf2,2,2,2,2,3

During wall combos at extremely close range, reduced the forward movement. This change makes it less likely for the opponent to be blown away in the opposite direction.

Time with opponent punch b1+3 or b2+4

Adjusted the behavior of both characters when parrying the opponent’s right punch attack, making it less likely for the counterattack to whiff.

While rising 2

Changed it so that it no longer transitions into a throw move after a hit during a K.O.

Claudio

f3+4

The issue where performing certain inputs resulted in unintended moves has been fixed.

During Starburst WR 1+2

The opponent’s ability to start moving after being cornered and blocking was quicker than intended and has been corrected.

As a result of this adjustment, regardless of the standing position within the stage, Claudio’s frame advantage when blocked is now +8 Frames.

The collision detection with the opponent was adjusted to make it easier for the opponent who evaded this attack by crouching to land a punish.

While rising 1,2 | During Starburst while rising 1,2

Due to instances where the positioning between the opponent and the wall became misaligned when hitting near the wall, adjustments were made to the collision detection.

The issue where the size of the attack hitbox varied depending on if player had Starburst or not has been corrected.

Devil Jin

f,n,d,df,1,UF

Fixed an issue where damage scaling and correction values for the opponent’s launch distance in aerial combos would sometimes reset after hitting with this attack. Note: This is a much bigger nerf for high level play than it is for casual players, but those who were getting 80-90 damage Devil Jin combos will have a ton of damage shaved off this patch.



During Mourning Crow 2,2

Alleviated an issue where the positional relationship with the opponent becomes different than intended when used near the wall.

Dragunov

During Heat 2+3

Adjusted the tracking performance of the move so that the second attack is less likely to connected when the first attack is evaded.

f1+2 | df1

The issue where performing certain inputs results in unintended moves has been fixed.

df4

Adjusted the collision detection with the opponent to make it less likely for a counterattack to miss when absorbing this attack with a Power Crush.

Approach opponent uf1+2

Increased the recovery time for Dragunov after successfully connecting with a throw. This adjustment is made considering unexpected follow-up hits that occurred.

Time with opponent low attack d3+4

Adjusted the input reception to make it easier to perform moves even from a crouching position.

Feng

bf3

The attack hitbox has been expanded downward to mitigate the occurrence of whiffing against certain moves.

To alleviate the phenomenon of evading some of the opponent’s mid attacks, adjustments have been made to expand the hurtbox and to adjust the collision detection with the opponent.

Hwoarang

When Heat activation available 2+3

Adjusted the collision detection with the opponent to make it easier to hit opponents in a low position.

[3,4] | During Right Flamingo [3,4]

Enhanced the tracking ability of the second hit when the first hit makes contact with the opponent. This adjustment is made to mitigate the occurrence of attacks whiffing partway through.

Fixed the issue where the powered-up version, which can be triggered by inputting quickly, could not be executed while moving sideways.

During Right Stance 2,4

The issue where performing certain inputs resulted in unintended moves has been fixed.

4,4,4,4

Adjusted the collision detection with the opponent to make it less likely for the phenomenon where the counterattack does not reach when dodging an attack by crouching.

f,n,d,df3

The behavior on landing a down-hit has been modified. This adjustment was made considering that unintended follow-up attacks were occurring in specific situations.

Jack-8

df2,1 | df2,1 hold

Expanded the hurtbox for the opponent’s counter-attack to be more likely to connect after this attack ends.

While crouching 1+2

To standardize the controls with other characters, changed to accept inputs from the 6th frame during crouching.

During Gamma Howl 4

The attack duration has been reduced by 1 Frame.

To minimize the impact on aerial combos, the hitbox size has been increased only on the final frame of the attack.

This correction is made in consideration of an issue where anomalies occurred in the animation when the hit connected at the latter part of the attack’s duration and a Heat Dash was performed.

During Gamma Howl 3+4

The behavior after crouching block has been adjusted to match the standing block, fixing inconsistencies.

Approach crouching opponent d1+3 | Approach crouching opponent d2+4

This change was made to allow the move to be executed with dB1+3 or db2+4 for consistency with other characters.

Jin

During Heat 2+3

The distance between the character and the opponent after the first hit has been shortened when it connects. This adjustment aims to alleviate the issue of the move whiffing partway through.

f1+2

The issue where performing certain inputs resulted in unintended moves has been fixed.

b2

The hitbox of the attack has been expanded downward to mitigate the occurrence of whiffing in mid-air combos, contrary to visual representation.

b,f2

The issue where this move could not be performed immediately after the activation of Heat or Heat Dash has been fixed.

While rising 1,2

The damage distribution has been changed from 10,16 to 7,19 There is no change in total damage. The modification was made to address the difference in damage for the first hit between using While rising 1,3 and using this move.



Jun

During Heat 2+3

The issue where health was recovering when both the first and second hits whiffed has been corrected. Health recover intended to only occur on hit or block.

3+4

When activated against an opponent in a downed stated and it is blocked, the recovery time has been increased by 6 Frames. This adjustment is made to match the frame advantage with the regular block situation.

Fixed an issue where character animations would occasionally not play correctly.

f2

Adjusted the opponent’s collision detection when this attack hits near a wall, preventing the phenomenon where characters would clip into each other and their positions would swap.

While crouching df1

The behavior after crouching block has been adjusted to match the standing block, fixing the inconsistency.

b2,1,4

Adjusted the collision detection with the opponent to make it less likely for the phenomenon where the counterattack does not reach when dodging an attack by crouching.

Kazuya

1,1,2 | During Devil Form 1,1,2

Adjusted the collision detection with the opponent to reduce the occurrence of whiffing for certain moves.

During Devil Form f,n,d,df,1 | During Devil Form f,n,d,df,4,1,1

Fixed an issue where damage scaling and correction values for the opponent’s launch distance in aerial combos would sometimes reset after hitting with this attack.

Made slight adjustments to character animations and input recognition to ensure proper damage scaling calculations.

King

During Heat 2+3

Fixed an issue where stage gimmicks did not activate correctly when the follow-up attack hit after the first attack missed.

db4 | During Jaguar Sprint 4

Corrected King’s state after the attack from crouching to mid-air. Adjusted as punish received after being blocked was different than intended.

db1+2,2

Adjusted to transition to a throw even if it hits off-axis.

During Jaguar Sprint 3

Expanded the hurtbox, alleviating situations where certain attacks would whiff.

Approach opponent d,db,b1+2

Relaxed input window of 1+2 to make it easier to execute.

While opponent is on back (by opponent’s feet) DB1+3

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to perform a floor break with this move.

Approach airborne opponent during Double Heel Hold 1+2,1+2

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to perform a floor break with this move.

b1

Adjusted the collision detection with the opponent to make it less likely for the phenomenon where the counterattack does not reach when dodging an attack by crouching.

Kuma/Panda

(Kuma) During Heat 2+3

Adjusted so that the position relationship with the opponent is less likely to shift, causing the second hit to whiff, when hitting near the wall.

(Panda) During Heat 2+3 | With Heat activated during Hunting 2+3

The inconsistency in properties of this attack when done from Hunting and during normal stance has been fixed.

(Panda) During Heat uf3+4

Changed the opponent’s behavior on hit. Adjusted based on the situation where, in specific conditions, hitting would put Panda at a disadvantage.



b1+4,f,f

Fixed an issue where the number of attack hits increased more than intended when extending the rotation with f,F.

The behavior after crouching block has been adjusted to match the standing block, fixing inconsistencies.

While crouching 3+4

To standardize the controls with other characters, changed to accept inputs from the 6th frame during crouching.

(Panda) During Hunting d1+2

Increased the size of the hitbox when attacking with this command while using Panda. The hitbox size for this attack between Kuma and Panda, so it has been unified to the larger and more easily connectable size of Kuma.

Lars

During Heat and Limited Entry 1

Adjusted to transition to a throw even if it hits off-axis.

During Dynamic Entry 3

Increased oponent’s recovery time when blocked by 2 frames Adjustments have been made considering that, when executing a Rage Art, all options on Lars’ side were losing.



During Heat f3+4, during Heat 2+3

The behavior on landing a down-hit has been modified. This adjustment was made considering that unintended follow-up attacks were occurring in specific situations.

Law

f3+4

Corrected it so that when performing this move with the f3+4 command during Dragon Charge, it no longer branches into unexpected moves in certain situations.

UF4,3

The behavior on landing a down-hit has been modified. When the first hit connects with a downed opponent, the second hit would also connect, causing more combo damage than intended. This has been adjusted.

During Dragon Charge f2

The issue where performing certain inputs resulted in unintended moves has been fixed.

Lee

During Heat, while crouching df,d,DF3

Changed the damage from 25 to 23. For Heat State only, corrected an issue where the damage is higher than that of successfully performing a difficult input was incorrectly assigned to the standard input.



During Hitman u4

The recovery time has been increased by 2 frames.

The recovery time inflicted on the opponent when this move hits on the ground has been increased by 2 frames.

The duration of the attack has been reduced by 2 frames.

The hitbox has been expanded downward to make it easier to connect with opponents in a downed state.

This change has been made in consideration of situations where unexpected follow up attacks were landing.

During Heat 2+3

The behavior on landing a down-hit has been modified. This adjustment was made considering that unintended follow-up attacks were occurring in specific situations.

Leo

During Fo Bu 1+2

This addresses the issue where, after absorbing the opponent’s attack and hitting them with this move to trigger Heat, it was not possible to wall splat the opponent.

After Bao Zhou succeeds 4

Fixes the issue where, despite being in the attack animation during a successful parry, the reduction of the Heat timer was not halted.

db2,4

Adjusted the collision detection with the opponent to make it less likely for the phenomenon where the counterattack does not reach when dodging an attack by crouching.

Leroy

During Heat 2+3

The opponent’s facing direction during block has been adjusted to face forward. This addresses situations where, depending on conditions and angles, the character could maneuver to the opponent’s back, making the second hit unblockable.

During Heat and Hermit 2+3

This move has been modified to be unblockable by Attack Reversal or Power Crush. This change is based on the fact that the attributes commonly set for Heat Smashes were not assigned to this move.

df1

Even when hitting from the side, the connected moves are now corrected to hit continuously, similar to when hitting from the front.

Lili

During Heat 2+3

Alleviated an issue where the positional relationship with the opponent becomes different than intended when used near the wall.

Paul

b2 | b3

Expanded the hitbox downward to reduce the occurrence of whiffing for certain moves.

Raven

1

Expanded the hurtbox, alleviating situations where certain attacks would whiff.

WR3

Fixed an issue where, despite the animation facing away from the opponent, the character could still block the opponent’s counterattack as if facing forward when the move missed.

During Heat WR 3 on hit or block 4

Fixed an issue where the Heat Timer was not recovering upon hitting.

Reina

During Heat 2+3

Exclusively for opponents performing side ukemi, reduced the tracking ability when using it. The adjustment was made considering cases where the position relationship with the opponent near the wall became awkward when using it against their side ukemi.

During Rage df1+2

Adjusted the hitbox and opponent collision detection for certain moves to make whiffing less likely.

While rising 1 during front hit on ground

Corrected an issue where the collision detection for certain moves to make whiffing less likely.

During Wind God Step DF4,2

Adjusted the tracking ability of the move to address cases where the second hit displayed unnatural tracking when the first hit missed.

During Heaven’s Wrath 3 on hit or block 4

Modified move to ensure that it cannot be defended against with Attack Reversal. The attribute common to moves that attack the opponent from the air was not correctly set for this move.

Approach opponent 1+3 | Approach opponent 2+4 | Approach opponent uf1+2 | Approach opponent d,db,b,f2

The recovery frames after a successful throw escape were not properly aligned with the standard settings, so the following changes were made: d,db,b,f2 | 1+3: Reduced opponent’s recovery frames by 3 uf1+2 | 2+4 : Reduced opponent’s recovery frames by 6



Shaheen

db2,1

Increased the size of the hitbox to mitigate the issue where the second hit whiffs after the first hit connects.

During Stealth Step 4

Expanded the hurtbox, alleviating situations where certain attacks would whiff.

Steve

During Heat 2+3

Adjusted the tracking of the 7th hit to reduce occurrences of the attack whiffing mid-animation.

During ducking 1+2,1+2,1+2,1+2

Changed the opponent’s behavior upon hit to reduce the likelihood of unintended whiffing when activated in the corner of the stage.

d,df,f1

The behavior on landing a down-hit has been modified. This adjustment was made considering that unintended follow-up attacks were occurring in specific situations.

Victor

d1,1

Expanded the hurtbox, alleviating situations where certain attacks would whiff.

db4 on Counter Hit

Adjusted the character’s orientation after a counter hit to reduce the likelihood of unintended whiffing.

While crouching 1+2

To standardize the controls with other characters, changed to accept the inputs from the 6th frame during crouching.

During Perfumer df

Expanded the hurtbox, alleviating situations where certain attacks would whiff.

Xiaoyu

Time with opponent attack b1+3 | b2+4

Adjusted the opponent’s facing direction to be forward when parrying their right kick attack. Fixed an issue where back facing opponent d1 could make contact with the opponent’s back, rendering it unblockable.



Yoshimitsu

During Rage df1+2

Expanded the hitbox to reduce the occurrence of whiffing for certain moves.

1

Changed the opponent’s behavior so that after a certain amount of time has passed after the hit, the opponent becomes able to block. This correction is made in consideration that During Heat 2+3 could hit continuously in certain situations.



ub1+2 | During Mutou no Kiwami ub1+2

Expanded the hurtbox, alleviating situations where certain attacks would whiff.

The issue where performing certain inputs resulted in unintended moves has been fixed.

u3+4 | uf 3+4,4 | Time with opponent attack 1+2

Fixed so that floor break occurs on the final hit. The floor break was occurring during the middle of the string, resulting in less damage than intended, prompting this adjustment.

uf1+3 | f,F3+4,1+2

Corrected the unnatural positioning issue when activating the move near a cornered opponent, causing an awkward collision with the wall.

While crouching 1+4 | During Mutou no Kiwami while crouching 1+4

To standardize the controls with other characters, changed to accept inputs from the 6th frame during crouching.

Back facing opponent d1

The issue where performing certain inputs resulted in unintended moves has been fixed.

During Manji Dragonfly 3

In specific situations where the anticipated tactics were not working as intended, the move’s status has been changed to treat it as a jump until landing. This alteration allows the character to evade low attacks and special low attacks from the opponent.

During Manji Dragonfly 4

An issue where the opponent’s behavior upon getting hit in a down state after the conclusion of the Heat state was deviating from the intended behavior has been rectified.

During Manji Dragonfly f1+2

The opponent’s behavior on blocking the second hit has been modified, and they will now block continuously until the third hit.

Zafina

During Rage df1+2

Expanded the hitbox to reduce the occurrence of whiffing for certain moves.

f1+2 | df4,1 | b1 during hit from front 1+2 | During Scarecrow Stance 2,1 | During Scarecrow Stance df1 | During Tarantula Stance df1 | During Mantis Stance df1