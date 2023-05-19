Street Fighter 6 Proton update brings fixes for Steam Deck & Linux

A new update to Proton has brought a few fixes for particular games, with Street Fighter 6 getting a key update before the game’s launch next month.

With just mere weeks away from launching across every platform, developers are ensuring just about every aspect is perfect before Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2. This includes the developers over at Valve, who have worked to ensure that a massive bug was squashed in a new Proton Experimental update.

While just a bullet point in the patch notes, Valve’s engineers have fixed a memory leak issue that would plague the game during video playback. Memory leaks can be quite severe in gaming, as it asks too much of the RAM. Eventually, this leads to a crash as there are no more available resources for the game to continue working from.

This would cause Street Fighter 6 to potentially perform less than the required 60FPS for competitive play.

The update is expected to be rolled into the next iteration of Proton, 8.0-3, along with a bunch of other updates for various games.

Along with the Street Fighter 6 and other game fixes, Valve has made the following games officially playable on Linux and Steam Deck via Proton:

Propnight

Combat Mission Battle for Normandy

Bloodrayne Terminal Cut 1/2

Breakout 13

Murasaki Tsurugi

PooShooter: Toilet Invaders

Purgo Box

Olympia Rising

Summoners War: Chronicles

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Minecraft Legends

Company of Heroes: Battle of Crete

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Gunfire: Reborn

Super Bomberman R

One game that has been made playable once again is Portal RTX, the graphically demanding remaster of Valve’s original puzzler. It was left in an unplayable state after a “regression” in a previous Proton update.

You can see the full list of 33 fixes for Proton, including Street Fighter 6, graphical fixes for launchers, and the games themselves.