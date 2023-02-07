Where to find downloads on iPhone

Looking for the downloads folder on your iPhone? Well, rather than running around in circles, follow our guide instead.

Despite Apple making an easy-to-use phone, the iPhone is routinely a confusing mess once you go a little deeper. The Files app can be hard to navigate for those not used to PCs and finding the downloads folder is even harder.

Where to find iPhone downloads location

The fastest way to your downloads folder is to simply drag down on the home screen and tap on “Downloads” when the search menu comes up.

However, if you use Safari for instance, it’ll automatically default to saving in the cloud in an attempt to save you space. Those using Chrome or Firefox will have a separate downloads folder that is stored locally on the device.

How to change where Safari saves downloads on iPhone

To change where Safari downloads your files, you can go into Settings. At the top, search for “Safari”. In the Safari settings in the General section, there should be a Downloads option. By default, it is set to iCloud Drive, but tapping this and choosing “On My iPhone” will automatically set up the local folder.

However, choosing “Other” will let you choose where you’d like things to be saved.

Find Chrome and Firefox browser downloads on iPhone

Those using Firefox, for instance, will need to navigate to the Files app. Again, drag down on the home screen and type in “Files”. In the top selection, choose “On My iPhone” and you’ll see a download folder with the icon of your chosen web browser.

If you don’t want to fumble your way through the iOS file system each time to access your downloads, you can always favorite them: