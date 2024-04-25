New Asus ROG Ally AMD driver update brings huge performance boost

The Asus ROG Ally has recieved a major performance boost in its latest software update thanks to the support of AMD Fluid Motion Frames.

Released back in January 2024, AMD Fluid Motion Frames is the company’s attempt to offer a frame generation performance boost similar to Nvidia’s DLSS 3.

The Asus ROG Ally’s Z1 and Z1 Extreme have the perfect integrated graphics cards to potentially benefit from this feature, and Asus released an update on April 25, 2024, that finally brings it to the device.

“We’re excited to announce that AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is going to be available on the ROG Ally! Tomorrow’s (April 25 ) iGPU driver and ACSE update contain everything you need to use this new feature,” Asus wrote in the blog post.

After ROG Ally users install the graphics card and Armoury Crate SE update, they’ll be able to see more information regarding Fluid Motion Frames in the app’s real-time game monitor.

A major benefit of AMD Fluid Motion Frames is that it’s built into the driver, meaning game developers don’t have to add anything to their game to support the added performance.

The performance difference with AFMF is unknown as the update is actively rolling out as of writing. AMD Fluid Motion Frames seems great on paper, but the company recommends that it be used with games you’re already getting 60 fps on. However, it will work on any game regardless of how many FPS you get without the feature enabled.