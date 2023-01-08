Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

One way to help speed up your iPhone is to clear your Safari cache — here’s how to clear the cache on your device.

There are over a billion iPhone users in the world, and many of them use the web browser developed by Apple, Safari, on their devices.

On Safari, the cache will store some data from websites that you have previously visited in order to make these pages perform faster.

However, sometimes your cache data can build up and cause your device to perform slower the more storage it takes up.

Clearing your Safari cache is one way to help your phone perform better — here’s how to do it.

How to clear Safari cache on iPhone

Before you clear your cache, note that doing so will remove the history of websites you have visited, as well as recent searches.

In addition, it will remove cookies and permission you gave to websites to access your location or send notifications.

To clear your Safari cache, do as follows:

Open your iPhone settings app. Scroll down, and tap ‘Safari.’ Scroll again until you find ‘Clear history and website data.’ Tap it, and then tap it again to confirm that you want to delete your history and data.

