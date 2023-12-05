OnePlus 12 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which Android phone is better?

Google Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 are both great phones, but which one is better? Here’s a direct comparison between the two phones.

Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s latest superphone, with a flashy design, upgraded cameras, and a new Tensor chip. It stands as one of the best Android flagships available, but it faces stiff competition.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is already giving the Pixel 8 Pro a run for its money, and the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will only make things tougher. However, the OnePlus 12 is a more direct threat to the Pixel 8 Pro than any other device on the market.

Although the OnePlus 12’s global launch is still around the corner, the company has unveiled the device in China. This power-packed smartphone features a flagship Qualcomm processor, the brightest display in the market, a particularly large battery, and much more.

We compare the OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 Pro to help you decide which phone is a better buy.

Design and Display

OnePlus

Google Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 both look very different from each other. The Pixel brings a design similar to the Pixel 7 Pro but with a round edge and metal finish while OnePlus 12 resembles last year’s OnePlus 11.

Both devices bring new color options. Pixel 8 Pro comes in Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay Blue whereas the OnePlus 12 is available in either Rock Black, Pale Green, or White color options.

Where you start to see the difference between these phones is in the display. Pixel 8 Pro brings a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness.

OnePlus 12, by comparison, features a larger 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a retina-burning 4500 nits peak brightness. This makes OnePlus 12’s display brighter than any other smartphone in the market.

The displays on the two phones are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and support Always on Display functionality.

Taking the dry specs into account, the OnePlus 12 has a better display than the Pixel. However, the real-world differences might not be very huge.

Camera

Google

Google’s camera game is top-notch. Pixel 8 Pro brings the camera system from the brand yet paired with an incredible array of AI features baked into photos and videos. There’s a 50MP (phase-detect autofocus) wide shooter with OIS, a new 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and up to 30X Super-Res digital zoom.

The camera is one of the biggest areas of focus with any new phone launch. Not surprisingly, the OnePlus 12 also brings an impressive camera system. The smartphone has a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS. This new sensor promises to improve low-light photography.

Email Sign up

Elsewhere, the OnePlus smartphone gets a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with an OIS-assisted 3x periscope zoom lens and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide unit with autofocus.

The collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad continues, and the phone’s cameras are calibrated by the photography company.

There’s no clear winner in the camera department. While the camera system on the OnePlus 12 looks impressive on paper, we’ll have to wait and see how it actually performs.

Specifications

﻿ OnePlus 12 Google Pixel 8 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) Google Tensor G3 (4 nm) RAM 24GB LPDDR5X (max) 12GB LPDDR5 (max) Battery 5400mAh 5050mAh Charging 100W wired and 50W wireless 30W wired and 23 wireless Display 6.8-inch AMOLED 6.7-inch OLED Cameras 50+64+48, 32MP front. Triple camera with 3x optical zoom 50+ 48+ 48, 10.5MP front. Triple camera system with 5x optical zoom. Price Starting at $699 (expected price) Starting at $999

OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro are both powerful phones with impressive performance capabilities. The Pixel comes with Google’s latest and greatest Tensor G3, which is more about AI and software features than raw performance.

OnePlus 12, on the other hand, packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset so far. It promises to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. According to Geekbench 6 scores, the chip is nearly on par with the Apple A17 Bionic.

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Tensor G3 chip falls short of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in terms of raw processing power. The former gets 4,429 points in Geekbench while the latter receives 7,501 points.

OnePlus pairs its smartphone with a whopping 24GB of RAM while the Pixel 8 Pro maxes out at 12GB. Both phones get up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Fueling the OnePlus 12 is a particularly large 5400mAh battery. The Pixel 8 Pro packs a 5050mAh battery. The OnePlus phone charges much faster than the Pixel 8 Pro, with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Pixel only supports 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging.

Which phone is better?

Both the OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro are packed with impressive features, but the OnePlus 12 may offer a better bang for your buck. Google’s flagship phone starts at $999, while the OnePlus 12 is expected to start at just $699.

The price difference between the two phones could make the OnePlus 12 a better option for people who aren’t looking to spend a lot of money.

