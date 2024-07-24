Foldable iPhone leak reveals Apple on fast-track for 2026 launch

Apple is already late to the foldable phone party. The foldable iPhone is much awaited, with the competitors’ devices already in their sixth generation.

Now, a report from The Information, citing two sources, suggests that the Flip-styled iPhone is already past the ideation stage. This device has been assigned an internal code name – V68.

If accurate, the first ever foldable phone from Apple could take on Samsung’s Galaxy Flip lineup of devices. Incidentally, Samsung’s Flip is the most successful among all foldable phones.

The report adds that Apple has already contacted its Asian suppliers to start making components for this upcoming device.

The Information also states that Apple plans to upgrade the camera of at least one iPhone model. Apple’s next model could feature a mechanical aperture control system. This will likely offer users better control of their phone’s camera and create a natural depth-of-field effect while capturing stills and videos.

Interestingly, Apple faces stiff competition from Huawei in China and Samsung in the global regions. Both brands have already been making foldable phones for a while now.

That said, The Information also highlights that Apple is facing issues with the screen crease. Despite moving to talks with the supply chain, Cupertino hasn’t figured out how to fix the display crease.

This is not the first time we’ve heard something about Apple’s foldable iPhone plans. The company was also rumored to be working on a large-screen foldable hybrid table-like device.

We also came across a report suggesting Apple has a large foldable iPhone with a 7.9-inch wrap-around display.

The Information even warns about the possibility of the iPhone Flip never seeing the light of day.

However, looking at Apple’s recent push towards premium lifestyle devices with the thin OLED iPad Pro and the rumored iPhone 17 Slim, the iPhone Flip will likely become a reality.

Apple will launch its new iPhone 16 models at its fall event this year.