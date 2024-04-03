Pixel 9 Pro XL: Rumors, news, and speculation

Pixel 9 Pro XL could be Google’s next top flagship launching later this year. Here’s everything we know about the smartphone so far.

Google is reportedly planning to make big changes to the Pixel 9 lineup. Specifically, we’ve heard rumors that three Pixel flagships are coming this fall. The Pixel 9 Pro may not be the top flagship. Instead, Google may give that title to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

It’s been a long time since Google last used the “XL” branding. The search giant switched to offering a single phone in its flagship series with the Pixel 5, ditching the XL phones that were a thing until 2019’s Pixel 4 XL. Now that Google is planning to diversify its flagship lineup, XL phones might be making a return, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL being the first.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release speculation

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 Pro XL this fall alongside the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9. The exact launch date is still anyone’s guess, but considering Google sticks to October for launching its Pixel line, the Pixel 9 may also be announced at the same time. The last five Pixel lineups have all debuted in October.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Expected price

Pixel 9 Pro XL’s price won’t become clear until we get closer to its launch. The smartphone may be priced similar to the Pixel 8 Pro from last year. For reference, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB storage variant.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: News and specs rumors

Google

Google is allegedly looking to revamp its flagship phone strategy to be more like Samsung and Apple’s offerings. Both Apple and Samsung release multiple phones each year with tiered features. Apple typically announces four iPhones annually— the Pro Max, the top-of-the-line model with the most features; the Pro, an iPhone version with similar high-end specs; and the standard and Plus models, which are considered more entry-level options.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL might replace the Pixel 8 Pro as the ultimate flagship. Alongside it could be a smaller Pixel 9 Pro with similar high-end specs and a 6.1-inch display. The third phone, Pixel 9, would likely be a more budget-friendly option. Android Authority first reported these rumors about a possible three-phone Pixel 9 family.

A 91Mobiles report further corroborated this, claiming the Pixel 9 Pro renders shared in January 2024 were actually of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Those renders revealed Google will phase out the iconic camera bar for a rounded look that mirrors the camera cutout’s pill-shaped design.

The smartphone features flat sides similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is reported to feature a 6.5-inch flat display, down from 6.7 inches on the Pixel 8 Pro. It measures 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (12.0 mm when you include the camera bump). Pixel 8 Pro, on the contrary, measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm.

It will feature a triple camera setup on the rear, as revealed by the renders. The camera specifications are not known yet. Pixel 8 Pro features a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide camera.

Google may equip the Pixel 9 Pro XL with the Tensor G4. The chipset is being developed by Google and Samsung together using the Korean company’s 4nm process node. It will reportedly bring improved heat management and power efficiency. The smartphone should run Android 15 on the software front and you can expect to see plenty of AI features.

Should you wait for the Pixel 9 Pro XL?

Google is making big changes to the Pixel 9 series, and you might want to wait and see what the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL has in store. Considering that Google will be making it smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro, it might appeal to those who prefer compact phones with high-end specs.

The search giant isn’t very good at keeping its phones’ details under wraps. More details about the Pixel 9 Pro XL may emerge soon.