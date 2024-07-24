iPhone SE 4 to begin mass production in October: Report

According to a new report, the iPhone SE 4 is primed to go into mass production by October 2024. The budget Apple handset could be released as soon as early 2025.

Unlike other iPhones, the iPhone SE doesn’t follow an annual update cycle. After its debut in 2016, we’ve only seen two SE lineup updates, the newest of which was back in 2022.

But, a potential iPhone SE 4 has been in the news for all the right reasons. According to a report by The Information, Apple suppliers are likely to ramp up production of the upcoming smartphone by October 2024, after the release of the iPhone 16 lineup.

Article continues after ad

There are three possible release scenarios for the phone: The iPhone SE 4 could be revealed alongside with the regular iPhone lineup in September, with a delayed release until later in the year. Or, Apple could reveal the phone in January 2025.

But, if they were to stick to history, Apple could also hold back the phone’s launch until March, which is the month when every other iPhone SE was released.

Article continues after ad

Apple

Leaks reveal that the iPhone SE 4 will have a new design, a welcome change as the previous iPhone SE sported a dated look, bezels and all.

Article continues after ad

The rumor mill also suggests that this phone may be just as powerful as the other devices in the iPhone 16 lineup. However, it may carry a slightly higher price tag than its predecessors. Just remember, until Apple reveals the phone for itself, to take all of these rumors and leaks with a pinch of salt.