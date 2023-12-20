Google Pixel 9: Estimated specs, rumored price & more

Confused if you should wait for Pixel 9 or get the Pixel 8? Here’s what you need to know to make a decision.

Google’s Pixel 8 brought more upgrades than any other Google phone in recent memory. Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro feature a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter display, and a new design. Google has also promised seven years of major Android updates— more than what any major OEM offers.

The standard Pixel 8 offers more bounce for the ounce. It costs much less than its Pro sibling yet offers almost the same features. The smartphone also gets a reliable camera setup and an IP68 rating.

However, both Pixel 8 phones are far from perfect and still require improvements. The overheating issues persist, and users have also reported that the batteries aren’t lasting as long as those in their previous Pixel phones.

Google might take note and fix these issues with the upcoming Pixel 9 series. While the new Pixels aren’t expected to launch anytime soon, leaks and rumors have already started to reveal their key details.

Below we have gathered everything known about the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, including specs, rumored pricing, and an expected release window.

Pixel 9: Price speculation

Google maintained consistent pricing for Pixel phones until the Pixel 8 series. In a departure from the trend since 2021, the company raised the prices of its phones in the United States for the first time.

Before, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 were priced at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro came in at $899. However, the Google Pixel 8 now costs $699 for the 128GB storage trim, and the Pixel 8 Pro’s 128GB variant is priced at $999.

Google could stick with these prices for the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro; however, there aren’t any concrete leaks that provide a clearer idea about their pricing.

Pixel 9: Release window estimate

The Pixel 9’s release date is quite predictable. Google usually announces new Pixel hardware in early October and the Pixel 9 might get the same treatment. This year’s Pixel 8 was announced on October 4 in an in-person Made by Google event.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to be available for purchase in mid-October 2024. These two phones should be sold in all the usual markets, just like the Pixel 8.

Pixel 9: Design and display

Google

Although it may not be apparent at first sight, the Pixel 8 brings a revised design. It’s still looking much like last year’s models but with rounder corners, matte-textured metal side rails, and glossy back glass.

It seems unlikely that Google will make any significant changes to the design. The visor-like camera bar has become an identity of the modern Pixels and Google may not give it away this soon.

However, Google might launch a third smartphone in the Pixel 9 series, and no, we aren’t talking about Pixel 9a. According to Android Authority, the search giant wants to make its smartphone lineup similar to Apple’s iPhone line.

While you can still go for the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 or the 6.7-inch Pixel 9 Pro, Google might also introduce a third model with a 6.3-inch size, packing in Pro-level specs. This is similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, which is the same size as the regular iPhone 15 but comes with specs on par with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pixel 9 series could retain the OLED panels, which Google calls Super Actua display. The smartphones might bring improved brightness and refresh rate.

Pixel 9: Rumored specs

YouTube: Made By Google

The Pixel 9 series is set to introduce some clear hardware upgrades. Firstly, the chipset is getting a boost. Rumors indicate that the new smartphones will run on the Tensor G4, codenamed “redondo.” The chipset is said to be built on a 4nm process, an improvement from the 5nm on Tensor G3.

This might suggest the upcoming Pixels will be more powerful and efficient, but we won’t be expecting any earth-shattering changes. Alongside a better chipset, the Pixel 9 series might also pack more RAM and onboard storage.

Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 9 phones might also get an AI boost. The Information reports Google is developing a new AI assistant called “Pixie” that will be exclusive to Pixel devices. Pixie is expected to be powered by Google’s latest AI model, Gemini.

The report suggests that Pixie will debut initially on the Pixel 9, with Google aiming to eventually extend its features to lower-end phones and devices like its watch. The smartphones are likely to run Android 15 out of the box.

Pixel 9 might have solid upgrades in store

The Pixel 8 series shows that Google is a serious player in the smartphone game, and we anticipate the Pixel 9 will only improve the search giant’s standing. Although most details about the upcoming phones are still unknown, leaks and rumors are expected to surface soon, shedding light on their specifications.