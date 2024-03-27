iPhone 16 dummies reveal surprising new design changes

The iPhone 16 series is not launching before September 2024, but its dummies have leaked online, revealing Apple’s design changes and a new physical button.

A design change is widely expected for the iPhone 16 lineup. While the Pro models may not look very different, Apple may be ready to give the vanilla iPhone 16 a new look. Leaked renders shared by the Apple Hub X account showed off the base model with an iPhone 12-like camera island.

The leaked dummies have once again been shared by a Weibo user, giving us a better look at what’s claimed to be both the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro. The iPhone 16 model can be seen with vertically-aligned lenses.

On the left edge of the dummy, there’s also an action button instead of a mute slider— something already seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the button is larger than it was on the previous Pro iPhones. It’s also the closest thing we have to confirmation that the feature is coming to Apple’s entry-level iPhone model.

The iPhone 16 Pro models have the same design as the iPhone 15 Pro units, but they are slightly larger. The source didn’t specify the exact size difference, but reports suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will be 6.3 inches, and the Pro Max will be 6.9 inches. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch panel, while the Pro Max unit has a 6.7-inch display. While it might not sound like much on paper, it could make a big difference in your hands.

The dummies show that all four iPhone models are getting an entirely new button. Previous reports have already revealed the existence of a new button on the iPhone 16. It will allegedly be named the “Capture” button, and will be used for taking pictures and videos. The button is located on the same side of the iPhone as the Power button.

A Weibo leaker reported in February 2024 that the Capture button will have a 2-stage shutter release feature, akin to a DSLR camera.