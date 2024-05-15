Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Everything we know so far

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is expected to launch in June 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming foldable phone.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 was one of the best foldable phones released in 2023. Its new design, especially the large front display, made it a fan favorite. This has raised expectations for its rumored successor – Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus is expected to launch in June 2024 and will take on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Interestingly, this clamshell-style foldable phone is expected to be called Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in the rest of the world, but the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in the US.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Release window rumors

Motorola

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is expected to be announced in early June 2024 and may start retailing from the last week of the month.

This is similar to its predecessor – Motorola Razr Plus 2023, which was announced on June 2, 2023, and started retailing from June 16 onwards.

The 2022 Motorola Razr was introduced in August 2022 and the previous versions were launched in September 2020 and November 2019, respectively.

It is great to see that Motorola is settling into an annual upgrade cycle for its flagship devices. This gives the devices enough time to mature and offers a head start against its main competition, Samsung’s Galaxy Flip devices, which are released in the Fall every year.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Price Speculation

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is expected to be priced at $999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. This is the same price that the Razr Plus 2023 was launched at – but with 8GB memory and 256GB storage.

This aggressive pricing could work in Motorola’s favor and may offer users a better value money proposition.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Rumored specifications and design

Motorola

The design was the biggest selling point for the Motorola Razr 2023. The phone came with a large front display and a modern design. It offered a massive improvement over its predecessor, so we expect Motorola not to tinker with the design, only upgrading the internal specs.

According to a report, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is expected to not change the display specifications, and the phone may sport a 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display. A 3.6-inch cover display is expected to maintain its place at the front.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to get a performance boost thanks to a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which is an upgrade compared to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 present on its predecessor. The phone is expected to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

However, reports suggest that Motorola may also introduce the phone in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. But, it could be priced at $1,300. We do expect a premium phone like the Motorola Razr Plus to offer more storage and memory choices, however. The phone may also come in three colorways: Blue, Green, and Peach Fuzz.

It is also rumored that Motorola may slightly increase the battery capacity of the upcoming phone and use a 4,000 mAh battery pack. Compared to the 3,800 mAh unit present on the 2023 Razr Plus, this may seem a minor upgrade, however, fitting a larger battery is no small feat, considering its foldable form factor.

Motorola is also expected to upgrade the camera module on the phone. It may feature a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. The Motorola Razr 2023 has dual-12MP sensors and was one of the weakest aspects of the device.

Last but not least, the phone is expected to ship with Android 14-powered Hello UI. We expect Motorola to supercharge the camera app with AI features similar to the ones we’ve seen on Samsung’s OneUI or Pixel phones.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Building on a solid foundation

Motorola

The Motorola Razr foldable phones have improved a lot over the last few iterations and the 2023 version was worth all the hype.

The first few versions of Motorola Razr phones banked on nostalgia but had subpar hardware specifications and a dated design. However, in 2023, Motorola embraced modern design aesthetics, improved the folding mechanism, and made the external display user-friendly.

This year, with upgraded hardware, the upcoming 2024 Motorola Razr could be a force to reckon with and a great choice for someone looking to buy a clamshell-type foldable phone.