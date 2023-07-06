Twitter CEO responds to Threads impressive launch

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has responded to the launch of Meta’s competitor, Threads in a new tweet.

Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, has come out with a tweet regarding Threads, Meta’s new Twitter competitor. After the new social platform managed to garner over 15 million users in just a few hours, it appears to have sent ripples to the top brass at Twitter.

The tweet, which appears to be a thinly veiled dig at Meta’s method of gathering users:

“YOU built the Twitter community. And that’s irreplaceable. This is your public square. “We’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated.”

It has also come just as the platform is being analyzed by various communities across the web. Current criticisms levied at Threads is that it seems highly focused on brands, influencers, and celebrities, rather than the connections between people. Jeff Gerstmann, a video game industry veteran said on Bluesky:

“The way they pre-populated the servers with high-follow influencer types and f***in’ brands kinda says everything you need to know about Threads. “

“Like “ah, yes, finally, a new Twitter for the brands to enjoy!” the media stalwart continued.

Just as Threads launched publicly, Mark Zuckerberg made his first post on Twitter in over 10 years.

Meanwhile, a feed dedicated to just seeing posts from those you follow didn’t launch with Threads, with the head of Instagram saying it’s still in development.

Elon Musk hides Threads feelings in his Twitter likes

Elon Musk has also been vocal about his feelings for Threads, mocking the name with a sarcastic tweet about liking fashion.

However, Musk’s likes tell a slightly different story, as one tweet claims the only reason to use Threads is that people might be “anti-Elon Musk“.

Yaccarino responds to Threads launch

Yaccarino, who started on June 5 at Twitter, has joined one of the most tumultuous times in the company’s history. The Elon Musk-owned platform recently introduced “rate limits”, preventing users from reading too many posts in an alleged bid to stave off data scrapers.

The CEO also responded to these issues as well, repeating the same lines as Musk did during his original explanation.

Threads and Twitter will continue to duke it out, much like the planned fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.