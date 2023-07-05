Twitter’s new CEO finally explains rate limits & what it means

The Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has broken the tension with new reasoning behind the current reading rate limits, which was also posted on their blog.

After a few days of turmoil behind the scenes at Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of the social media company has come forward and issued a statement, which was coupled alongside a blog post regarding the company’s plan with rate-limiting users.

The current owner, Elon Musk, announced on July 1 that the platform would limit how many posts users could see before it locked them from seeing anything else.

This led to Twitter essentially “DDOS-ing itself” and speculation arose around the $1.5 billion bill it might owe in relation to Google Cloud servers.

Yaccarino has broken her silence on the topic, tweeting her support for the action as means of “strengthening the platform.”

In the tweet, Yaccarino said:

“When you have a mission like Twitter — you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. “This work is meaningful and on-going.”

Ben Collins, a reporter for NBC News questioned the CEO and official blog post:

“If this were true, which seems extremely unlikely, why wouldn’t you warn users first?

“Either another lie, or wildly irresponsible, or both.”

Twitter’s blog reiterates reasoning behind rate limits

Meanwhile, the short statement made on Twitter’s official blog seems to be reiterating what Musk claims is the reasoning behind the limit. The main reason is that people are scraping data from the site without paying for it.

Twitter has recently clamped down on access to its API and began charging for it.

However, recent reports have indicated that since Musk’s tenure at Twitter, even those paying for the platform have found it broken.

Musk has said that the measures are temporary, but we’ve yet to see the rate limit be alleviated. Meta is currently prepping to launch its competitor, Threads, which launches tomorrow.