Tech company Sharp deletes mention of “new game console” amid Switch 2 rumors

The display supplier, Sharp, mentioned that it was involved with a “new game console”, which was quickly deleted amid fervent speculation that it would supply screens for a potential Nintendo Switch 2.

Appliances and components manufacturer, Sharp, has quickly removed any mention of a “new game console” from its financial statements to investors. The document made reference to supplying LCD screens for new games consoles, which keen-eyed observers quickly spotted.

The mention of a new games console was in answer to a question from one of the investors. When asked if Sharp was putting in screens for new consoles, not new screens in old consoles, it appears the president of the company responded by mentioning a “new game console”.

Nintendo is notorious for being extremely strict with this type of information. Most recently, there have been a spree of DMCA over Tears of the Kingdom leaks.

Nintendo’s last Switch panel suppliers were Japan Display for the original model, while the OLED model used Samsung screens. However, looking at the various parts that Nintendo has used over the years, it mainly sources its screens from Japan. This was the same for the 3DS, which utilized a combination of Japan Display and Sharp.

Prior working relationships with Nintendo and rumors that the Switch 2 will release in 2024 all seem to point toward the next-generation console. However, there are also rumors that Sony will be releasing its own cloud-based handheld at some point this year. Sony usually uses LG Display for its TVs but still uses Japan Display – which merged with Sony Mobile Display in 2012 – for its phones.

No Switch 2 until April 2024 at the earliest

Nintendo’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, recently claimed that there’s no new console expected from the company until 2024. However, the device has been repeatedly rumored to be either close to release or deep within development for a couple of years now.

The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 to massive success, and has continued to sell millions of units each year. Its predecessor, the Wii U, sold 13.56 million, while the Switch has gone on to shift over 125 million units. However, performance issues are currently plaguing some of the games launching on relatively old hardware.