World’s First 240Hz OLED monitor from LG is the ultimate gaming experience

The new OLED gaming monitors from LG Electronics, boasting a 240Hz refresh rate, could be the new standard in gaming.

Whether it’s for you or the PC gamer in your life, new peripherals are always exciting, and almost everyone could use an upgrade to their existing monitor.

Luckily, LG has new OLED gaming monitors, including the world’s first 240HZ OLED panel, which will deliver a cutting-edge, gorgeous gaming experience.

LG OLED gaming monitors offer unprecedented speed & immersion

There are two versions of the OLED monitor – a 27-inch and 45-inch – which are built for performance and optimization so that you can get the crisp, sharp image while you play.

The monitors have a 240Hz refresh rate, but also come with a 0.03ms response time, which will ensure that there is no latency lag on your display.

Finally, the monitors come with an anti-glare and low reflection panel, making sure that you are able to enjoy that incredible quality picture even in less-than-optimal lighting conditions.

However, the 45-inch monitor also packs a 21:9 aspect ratio, the first curved LG gaming and the first ever with an 800R curvature, offering an unprecedented experience.

But the biggest selling point for both monitors is the 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, which allows players to get bright colors and crisp edges, which will provide incredible contrast and deepen your immersion.

The monitors feature support for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync, making them perfect for next-gen PCs with high-powered GPUS like RTX 40-series card like the 4080 or 4090.

And, both monitors boast two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and USB 3.0 around the back, along with an internal speaker and microphone.

With such impressive displays, the LG Oled gaming monitors are sure to offer a gaming experience like no other.

