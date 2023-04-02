Nintendo fan refusing to close 3DS & Wii U eShop suffers console casualty

One dedicated Nintendo fan has managed to stay on the 3DS and Wii U eShop screen several days after the service’s utter demise.

On March 27, Nintendo permanently shut down the 3DS and Wii U eShops, meaning players could no longer purchase digital content on those consoles. This especially sent Pokemon trainers into a frenzy to download Pokemon Bank and Poke Transporter before the applications disappeared.

Despite the eShop’s closure, one user kept the service’s page open following its termination. However, a poor connection signal resulted in their Wii U’s eShop closing.

Thunderstorm caused Nintendo fan’s Wii U to lose connection

Nintendo

Reddit user Gold_Poptart boasted his achievement on the 3DS subreddit, showing they were able to stay on the eShop for the 3DS and Wii U after they officially shut down. However, a recent thunderstorm caused the Wii U to lose connection, and the eShop disappeared by the time the console reconnected.

In the comment section, gamers debated whether this counted as a success.

“You aren’t still connected, though,” X_Parasite wrote. “Anything you do requires their server, so you are pretty much looking at the same unrefreshed screen from two days ago. This is quite literally a ‘take a picture. It will last longer’ scenario, lol.”

Others expressed concern about whether the user’s 3DS may suffer from screen burn. “Nah, I just need to push scroll left or right and change the screens around,” Gold_Poptart said. “As long as I don’t select anything, we’re good.”

omgzphil discussed how people are trying to sell consoles like this at a high price. “The API is dead, so it won’t work,” the user wrote. “And when the person buys it, and the Wi-fi connection breaks, the same thing happens.”

Amid the shutdown, Nintendo extended the redeemable download code period for 3DS and Wii U games. The announcement came after the eShops closed prematurely. While the vast library of games on the 3DS and Wii U is no longer available, Nintendo fans can still hope for some titles to receive Switch ports.