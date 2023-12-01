Nintendo might ditch BOE & swap to Samsung OLEDs for future Switch handhelds

Nintendo is in talks with Samsung Displays for the supply of next-generation OLED panels. The company originally considered BOE for the task.

BOE is a leading display manufacturer hailing from China. The company has provided displays for various iPhones, Android phones, and even the latest Steam Deck OLED. In fact, players are actually showing a preference for Steam Decks equipped with BOE panels over those with Samsung panels.

Despite this, BOE may soon lose an important customer— Nintendo. A recent report suggests the Japanese gaming giant is in talks with Samsung for next-generation OLED panels. While BOE was initially considered as a supplier, Nintendo has apparently changed course due to a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Samsung.

Nintendo is apparently avoiding legal troubles by switching OLED panels

Nintendo

The Korean news outlet, Biz Chosun, reports:

“Nintendo has also requested an OLED panel supply from Samsung Display. The company reportedly negotiated with the Chinese company BOE to lower the device cost.

“… Ultimately chose Samsung Display panels, considering the possibility of damages from the lawsuit against Samsung Display.”

Samsung filed a patent infringement lawsuit against China’s BOE last year. The Korean company claims BOE is using technology covered by five of its patents in OLED displays, which are found in all products released after the iPhone 12.

Nintendo doesn’t want to be burdened by the lawsuit and is hence opting for Samsung OLEDs. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, considering Samsung’s displays are some of the best in the market.

While Samsung OLED panels are likely to be used on future Switch handhelds, it’s not yet confirmed whether the Switch 2, expected next year, will sport an OLED display. Remember, the original Switch launched with an LCD, and it was only later that a variant with a larger OLED screen was introduced.