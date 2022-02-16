Nintendo fans slam decision to close 3DS and Wii U eShops

After many years of support, Nintendo is shutting down the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops in March 2023, meaning fans won’t be able to buy any more digital copies of games for these systems. Understandably, this has drawn the ire of those who still enjoy these consoles.

The Nintendo Switch is pretty much considered the de facto brand for Nintendo as the hybrid console has been an overwhelming success for the company. Whereas most didn’t quite understand the Wii U and how it worked, the Switch simplified things and made itself instantly marketable.

It also adopts many of the handheld, compact traits that have made the 3DS model of handheld devices so popular over the years. It seems that Nintendo have decided to go full-board with the Switch and are removing the ability to buy Wii U and 3DS games from their respective eShops.

The news hasn’t gone down well for fans of these consoles with many people desperately trying to remonstrate with Nintendo to reverse this decision.

As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Nintendo eShop purchases for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. More info: https://t.co/uGoxCcDZ70 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2022

3DS and Wii U life support is about to be pulled

An official statement from Nintendo has said the following: “As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases in Nintendo eShop for the Wii U system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. It will also no longer be possible to download free content, including game demos.”

The proclamation is quick to assure consumers that they can still “redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and enjoy online play on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems,” after March 2023.

The closure is attributed to the “natural lifecycle for any product line,” and there will be no changes to the Switch store. Here’s a full list of every console that is set to be affected by the decision:

New Nintendo 3DS

New Nintendo 3DS XL

New Nintendo 2DS XL

Nintendo 3DS

Nintendo 3DS XL

Nintendo 2DS

Wii U Deluxe

Wii U Basic

Predictably, Nintendo’s announcement hasn’t quite gone down a treat, and it’s left many 3DS and WiiU owners disappointed, to say the least.

“Oh come on guys. Both shops have titles we still can’t find legally anywhere else,” Tweeted games journalist Gene Park. Whereas gaming personality ConnorEatsPants rather sternly said: “I could run your company better.”

There were plenty more unhappy replies with players concerned that this is a way for Nintendo to move these archived games to the Switch eShop, and obviously increase Switch sales. With Breath of the Wild 2 on the horizon, Pokemon Arceus booming, and new Mario Kart content on the way, the console is already thriving.

This very scenario happened with Sony and PlayStation in 2021, with the Japanese behemoth informing players that PS3 and PS Vita content wouldn’t be sold digitally anymore. However, due to criticism and negative feedback on the call, Sony reversed its stance and opted to keep the store operational.

Whether or not Nintendo decides to hold its position remains to be seen.