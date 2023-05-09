Nintendo suggests new console won’t replace Switch before April 2024

The thieves were able to steal $10K worth of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Amid its declining sales, Nintendo has claimed that the Switch won’t receive a follow-up console before April 2024.

With the Nintendo Switch entering its seventh year, recent big-name games have kept the console alive, For example, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, some players patiently hope for a Switch 2 announcement considering the device’s outdated hardware.

Currently, information surrounding an expected release window for the Nintendo Switch 2 remains scarce. However, a new statement from Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa suggested it may not release until after April 2024.

Nintendo Switch may not receive a replacement console anytime soon

Nintendo

As first reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo Switch’s year-end console sales have declined by 21%. Nintendo hoped to sell 21m of the device in a 12-month period but only sold 17.97m by the end of the fiscal year.

“Sustaining the Switch’s sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year,” Furukawa said. “Our goal of selling 15 million units this fiscal year is a bit of a stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal.”

Additionally, Furukawa declared that there are no plans to reveal any new or upgraded Nintendo hardware during the current fiscal year. This means players shouldn’t expect any announcement regarding a Switch successor until at least March 31, 2024, at the earliest.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite the uncertainty regarding the Switch, an anonymous source updated fans on the console’s status. According to Video Games Chronicle, the development of the Switch 2 “seems to be progressing well.” The industry insider also confirmed a product launch wouldn’t occur “before next spring at the earliest.”

To find out how the Nintendo Switch will handle Tears of the Kingdom, stay updated with our coverage of the upcoming title.