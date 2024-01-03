New Switch 2 rumors claim price jump with minor upgrades

Speculation from a prominent gaming industry specialist says that the Switch 2 will be released in 2024 alongside a price jump and minor upgrades compared to existing models.

Over the last couple of years, rumors of a successor to the ever popular Nintendo Switch have swirled around the internet with a variety of things being said about the console.

Rumors are ramping up even more as we get to the potential 2024 release, and now we have talks of a price point for the new console.

Article continues after ad

In GameIndustry.biz’s annual predictions article, Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games shared his thoughts about the upcoming Switch successor.

Article continues after ad

The Switch 2 might see a jump in price compared to OLED model

In his prediction, Dr. Toto thinks that there will be very few noteworthy changes to the popular handheld console.

He states that the next system is likely to be an “iteration rather than a revolution” and that while Nintendo may add some things to the device, it will be similar to the current Switch.

Article continues after ad

It may come at a cost, however, as Serkan says that he believes the new hardware will release at $400 and that there is a high chance games will cost more as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nintendo

The industry expert also confirmed that there in fact was a “pro” model of the Switch in development, but it was scrapped for a true successor to the Switch instead.

Article continues after ad

Toto also shared a rather interesting thought on whether or not Nintendo will ever leave the handheld design of the Switch.

Article continues after ad

“And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing,” he said.

We’ll have to wait to see how his thoughts pan out throughout 2024, but its safe to say people are excited to see it what Nintendo has up its sleeve.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.