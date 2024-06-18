XReal unveils Beam Pro Android accessory for AR glasses & it can even shoot spatial video

XReal, the AR glasses company behind the Air specs has revealed its newest accessory. The XReal Beam Pro is a $199 Android device with two 50-megapixel cameras for shooting spatial video.

In a press release from AWE 2024, (Augmented World Expo) XReal had this to say about the Beam Pro:

“For XREAL Beam Pro we chose a uniquely simple design that features a familiar Android mobile experience to open the door to a new world of spatial computing that everyone can enjoy.

“Working with companies including Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA, and others, we see the mobile internet evolving to the spatial internet and foresee XREAL Beam Pro plus XREAL glasses becoming one of the most powerful AR solutions to explore millions of apps in 3D space.”

The recent launch of the Apple Vision Pro has opened a space for an affordable competitor to insert itself into the emerging AR market.

As a pseudo-successor to the Beam puck, the Beam Pro can also power the XReal Air glasses. Presenting a new interface in an augmented reality environment, XReal’s “NebulaOS”, offers three degrees of freedom (3DOF) for every pair of glasses except the Air 2 Ultra, which will be able to use 6DOF for full body tracking.

More than just screen mirroring

With NebulaOS’s interface, you can pin two apps that can be used at once. Whether you pin them to your view, or around the 3D environment is up to you.

XReal describes this as “beyond simple screen mirroring”, which the recently released “Hub” is strictly for. Part of this is the Nvidia connection, bringing its CloudXR software to the Beam Pro.

This seems more for those in creative industries, rather than for gaming. However, for those to who CloudXR is relevant, you’ll be able to use it for looking around virtual environments, which opens up use in commercial environments.

XReal confirmed to Dexerto that the Beam Pro will utilize a Snapdragon SD6450 chipset. This would put it in line with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. The system-on-chip (SoC) provides Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G, as well as coming in two variants.

XReal is launching a 6GB RAM model with 128GB of storage and an 8GB/256GB device. Both come with expandable storage options via MicroSD, with prices starting at $199.

The most interesting aspect of the Beam Pro is its dual camera setup. These will enable users to shoot spatial video at 1080p, 60FPS. Spatial video is different from other types of VR video formats, like 180 or 360, in that it provides an actual 3D element to the video.

XReal plans to launch the Beam Pro as an accessory to its smart glasses in July, shipping in August. Those who purchased the original Beam early will be able to get $50 off if they order a Beam Pro (and show proof of purchase) by July 10.