Nintendo boss shuts down new Switch 2 console rumors

Nintendo’s president has seemingly shut down reports of a new Nintendo Switch console being revealed in the coming months.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furakawa has revealed the company is still focused on meeting Nintendo Switch sales targets, despite rumors of a new console being announced in the coming months.

Speaking in a new article from Nikkei (thanks, VGC), the company will focus on producing enough Switch units to ensure inventory is ready for the latter part of 2022.

Nintendo commits to Switch production through to 2023

Nintendo The Switch OLED is currently the latest model of the lineup.

Speaking to Nikkei, Furukawa explained “Normally, we stockpile inventory in the summer to prepare for the year-end sales season, which is at its peak.”

“This summer, we are not able to produce as many as usual.”

Nintendo managed to sell a total of 3.43 million Switch consoles in Q2 2022. During the same time period in 2021 last year, they sold a whopping 4.45 million units, before unveiling the Switch OLED.

In his interview, he further continued that Nintendo is trying its best to ship one million Nintendo Switch consoles by the end of March 2023 to meet sales targets, but also notes that part shortages remain a concern.

It’s been more than five years since the launch of the Switch console. By now, a total of 111.08 million units of the device have been sold across the Switch and Switch Lite consoles.