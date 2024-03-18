South Park Snow Day PC requirements: Minimum & recommended

South Park Snow Day’s Multiplayer mayhem is nearly upon us but can your rig run it? We’ve got the minimum and recommended PC requirements for South Park Snow Day right here.

South Park Snow Day is the next video game iteration of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s controversial animated series. This live-service multiplayer take on the franchise continues the story of its popular predecessors.

Promising a much more widespread battle for the mountain town of South Park, Snow Day will see players teaming up in online and local co-op. It also marks the series’ first foray into 3D graphics.

Article continues after ad

With this big shift, it’s worth figuring out if the game will require more up-to-date hardware than Stick of Truth or The Fractured But Whole. Thanks to Steam, we can fill you in on the minimum and recommended PC requirements for South Park Snow Day.

Question South Park Snow Day sees the return of Stick of Truth’s fantasy LARPing.

South Park Snow Day minimum PC specs

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10 with DirectX 11 RAM 8 GB CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel Core i5-3570K GPU GeForce GTX 1050TI or Radeon RX 470 Storage 45 GB

South Park Snow Day recommended PC specs

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10 with DirectX 11 RAM 8 GB CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-8600K GPU NVidia GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700 Storage 45 GB SSD

YouTube: THQ Nordic You’ll want to be rendering those meteors and fart clouds as crisply as possible.

Those are the PC requirements for South Park Snow Day and they are thankfully quite forgiving. Most people eager to play shouldn’t face many roadblocks and that means a populated multiplayer experience.

Article continues after ad

With specs this manageable, you might be wondering if South Park Snow Day runs on Steam Deck. We’ve got those answers too.