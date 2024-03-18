Gaming

South Park Snow Day PC requirements: Minimum & recommended

Ethan Dean
South Park Snow Day PC RequirementsYouTube: THQ Nordic

South Park Snow Day’s Multiplayer mayhem is nearly upon us but can your rig run it? We’ve got the minimum and recommended PC requirements for South Park Snow Day right here.

South Park Snow Day is the next video game iteration of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s controversial animated series. This live-service multiplayer take on the franchise continues the story of its popular predecessors.

Promising a much more widespread battle for the mountain town of South Park, Snow Day will see players teaming up in online and local co-op. It also marks the series’ first foray into 3D graphics.

With this big shift, it’s worth figuring out if the game will require more up-to-date hardware than Stick of Truth or The Fractured But Whole. Thanks to Steam, we can fill you in on the minimum and recommended PC requirements for South Park Snow Day.

A screenshot from the game South Park: Snow DayQuestion
South Park Snow Day sees the return of Stick of Truth’s fantasy LARPing.

South Park Snow Day minimum PC specs

HARDWAREREQUIREMENT
OSWindows 10 with DirectX 11
RAM8 GB
CPUAMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel Core i5-3570K
GPUGeForce GTX 1050TI or Radeon RX 470
Storage45 GB

South Park Snow Day recommended PC specs

HARDWAREREQUIREMENT
OSWindows 10 with DirectX 11
RAM8 GB
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-8600K
GPUNVidia GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700
Storage45 GB SSD
Cartman surrounded by snow and fiery explosions in the South Park: Snow Day reveal trailerYouTube: THQ Nordic
You’ll want to be rendering those meteors and fart clouds as crisply as possible.

Those are the PC requirements for South Park Snow Day and they are thankfully quite forgiving. Most people eager to play shouldn’t face many roadblocks and that means a populated multiplayer experience.

With specs this manageable, you might be wondering if South Park Snow Day runs on Steam Deck. We’ve got those answers too.

Related Topics

South Park Snow Day

About The Author

Ethan Dean

Ethan Dean is a Staff Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He graduated from RMIT with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and has been freelance writing in the gaming space ever since. His favorite game is the third-person, open world flavor of the month and when he doesn't have a controller in his hands, there's a paintbrush in them. He's a self-described Warhammer nerd and a casual DnD player too. You can contact Ethan at ethan.dean@dexerto.com