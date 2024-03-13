Wondering if you can play South Park: Snow Day solo? Here’s everything you need to know whether you need to squad up with other people in South Park: Snow Day.

South Park: Snow Day coming out in March 2024 fulfills the desire of the franchise fans who were waiting years on end for a new game. Unlike its previous South Park titles like The Stick of Truth and Fractured But Whole, Snow Day takes a different route in terms of gameplay experience and immersion.

Although it’s primarily designed as a co-op game, you might be wondering whether it’s possible to play the new title from THQ Nordic solo. After all, it’s not always you can find your friends free all the time to squad up together.

Don’t need to fret, as we have got the answer right here for you.

Can you play South Park: Snow Day solo?

Yes, you can play South Park: Snow Day solo, but it comes with a catch.

South Park: Snow Day gameplay involves a party of four that includes the main characters – Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny. Now, if you want to play solo, the other three characters will essentially just be AI. To do that, you need to select the local co-op mode from the menu before starting the game.

This comes in handy when you simply want to spend time alone, or only a couple of your buddies are available at one given time. Otherwise, you do get the option to squad up with three random but real players online.

This is quite a change in comparison to the previous two games of the franchise, which were solely single-player experiences. But, now you have the answer to one of the most burning questions related to South Park: Snow Day.