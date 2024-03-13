Is South Park: Snow Day coming to Nintendo Switch?

South Park: Snow Day is arriving soon but will the newest game for the beloved franchise be available to play on Nintendo Switch? We’ve got the answer right here.

A new South Park game has been highly anticipated for a long time now, and South Park: Snow Day is finally being released in March. This is a co-op-centric game where players will work with up to 3 friends to progress through the story and take down other kids in intense wintry battles.

Snow Day is a notable departure from the previous RPG gameplay of The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole but the new 3D style has provided more freedom to develop the game’s world, and original series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are still fully involved. It’s bound to be a fun South Park experience for fans but will it be available to play on Nintendo Switch?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re hoping to pick up the game on the hybrid console, we’ve got all the information you need right here.

Question LLC / THQ NORDIC South Park: Snow Day is the latest South Park game.

Will South Park: Snow Day be on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, South Park: Snow Day will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The game will be released for the Nintendo console as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on March 26, 2024. This is great news for any fans who prefer to take their games on the go as it means you’ll be able to enjoy a quick snowball fight in South Park on your daily commute, and then pick up your progress on the big screen as soon as you get home.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch, however, there are plenty of other options to pick up Snow Day on as well so hopefully, you can jump into the fun!